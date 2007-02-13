What's new

5 indian intelligence officers abducted by China from South Tibet (arunachal pardesh).

Five Indians, who were allegedly “kidnapped” by the China’s People Liberation Army or as some called went missing in the south Tibet region, are India’s intelligence staff who had disguised themselves as hunters, a source told the Global Times.

They recently trespassed the China-India border and entered the Shannan prefecture of Tibet, the source told the Global Times.

The Indian side often sends staff via this means to gather intelligence of China. This is how it encroaches China-controlled areas, the source said.

The Chinese side has detained, warned and educated the five persons, who will be released soon, the source said.

China and India have a very long border and there are vast stretches that are unguarded. In recent years, India has taken an aggressive approach in China-India border areas, which poses a challenge for China to strengthen its border control.

The Indian army and media collude with each other and spread misleading information, fanning nationalistic sentiment in the country.

To counter India’s frequent provocations, China has published more information about what’s going on at the border to set the record straight, the source said.
cant stop laughing at indian incompetency 😂😅😆😃.
 
lol intelligence officers :o:...they were just innocent border villagers who were apprehended by PLA

Really had to give it up to Global Times for cracking us up everyday with their daily warnings and desperate attempts to bolster PLA's narrative
 
Yes, the fun fact is, China is the ONLY COUNTRY IN HUMAN HISTORY, to return 5 Spies, all together, within 4 days of Abduction.

cant stop laughing at Chinese Cowardness 😂😅😆😃.

China will hand over the five 'missing' Indian nationals at Wacha near Kibithu border personnel meeting point, said Army sources.

India-China standoff LIVE: PLA hands over 5 Arunachal boys

A joint statement, issued after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting Thursday night in Moscow between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said the ministers 'agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of...
.
 
