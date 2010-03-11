5 High Ranking Officials of Pakistan Petroleum Embezzeled Rs. 20 Billion: NAB
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has lodged a reference against Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s (PPL) officials and a foreigner for embezzling billions from the national exchequer.
According to details, NAB has filed this reference at the complaint of Chairman PPL, Shams-ul-Islam, who contended that 5 high-ranking PPL officials misused their authority and signed a contract with an international company at an exorbitant rate with the help of a foreigner named Powell Merck, causing national exchequer to lose Rs. 20 billion.
It is worth mentioning here that former MD PPL Asim Murtaza Khan, who is the primary accused in this case, had previously agreed to become a NAB witness against Dr. Asim Hussain, the former Petroleum Minister and a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari, in a Rs. 17 billion corruption reference.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has lodged a reference against Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s (PPL) officials and a foreigner for embezzling billions from the national exchequer.
According to details, NAB has filed this reference at the complaint of Chairman PPL, Shams-ul-Islam, who contended that 5 high-ranking PPL officials misused their authority and signed a contract with an international company at an exorbitant rate with the help of a foreigner named Powell Merck, causing national exchequer to lose Rs. 20 billion.
Former Managing Director (MD) PPL Asim Murtaza Khan, General Manager (GM) PPL Business Development Abdul Wahid, Chief Economist PPL Rahat Hussain, Saadullah, and Moin Raza Khan are the 5 top-ranked officials of the state-owned petroleum company indicted by NAB, all of whom have already obtained pre-arrest bails.
It is worth mentioning here that former MD PPL Asim Murtaza Khan, who is the primary accused in this case, had previously agreed to become a NAB witness against Dr. Asim Hussain, the former Petroleum Minister and a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari, in a Rs. 17 billion corruption reference.
While approving the reference for hearing on 5 October, the Accountability Court Karachi has summoned the 5 PPL officials and issued an arrest warrant for the foreigner fugitive Powell Merck, who, at the moment, is at large.
