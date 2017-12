QUETTA:At least five Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers died when an oil tanker carrying smuggled fuel ran over their vehicle in Kharan district on Saturday.According to officials, FC’s patrolling team signaled at the tanker carrying smuggled Iranian fuel to stop but its driver tried to speed away.“The Frontier Corps soldiers attempted to intercept the oil tanker, but the driver ran over their vehicle, killing five personnel, including a Naib Subaidar,” they said. The FC vehicle was destroyed.Rescue workers and paramilitary personnel took the bodies to a hospital in the area. However, the tanker driver and his accompanies fled after abandoning the vehicle.Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri ordered strict action against the oil smugglers.Fuel smuggling across Balochistan’s border with Iran is rampant and Iranian fuel is openly sold in many cities of the province, including Quetta.