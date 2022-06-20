What's new

5 divisions, including Sylhet at risk of heavy rainfall this week

5 divisions, including Sylhet, at risk of heavy rainfall this week

Heavy rains may start from Wednesday, reports BMD
5 divisions, including Sylhet at risk of heavy rainfall this week​

Heavy rains may start from Wednesday, reports BMD

Around 2,30,632 people in Sylhet have so far taken refuge in 497 shelters. The shelters are also housing around 31,000 livestock animals.

Meanwhile, up to 100,000 people have so far been evacuated from the flood-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said on Sunday.

Nearly four million people have been marooned in the two districts in one of the worst floods in the region in memory.
The rain-fed deluge inundated 60% areas in Sylhet district and 90% areas in Sunamganj district, the state minister said.

He added that the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Fire Service men were conducting rescue operations at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 

