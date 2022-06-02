What's new

5 crore people of Bangladesh have purchasing power like Europeans: Commerce minister

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 01:12 pm

The purchasing power of 4.5 to 5 crore people in the country is similar to that of Europe, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"I never said that 17 crore people are rich. Out of 17 crore people, 3 crore or 20% of the population are below the poverty line, that should be kept in mind", said the minister at a press briefing at the commerce ministry's conference room around 11am on Thursday (2 June).

Tipu Munshi said, excluding the 3 crore under the poverty limit, four and a half to five crore from among the rest 14 crore people of the country have purchasing power similar to that of Europe.

"However, we need to accommodate the 3 crore poor people, we are trying to do just that. We need to see if the common man can buy the right product at the right price," he said.

"Purchasing power also has two sides - those who produce and those who consume. If we take it to a stage where the producer is no longer interested this will have an adverse effect as well."

"Our goal is to look after the interests of low-income people. It is not of our concern what the rich do with their money. Fare pricing of goods must be ensured. But food prices is the concern of the Ministry of Food. We will help them every way we can."

The purchasing power of 4.5 to 5 crore people in the country is similar to that of Europe, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.
However, despite this claim by Tipu Munshi, BD is regarded as a dirt-poor underdeveloped country from where millions of people leave for other countries to get employment.

I ask Tipu Munshi not to make such an extravagant claims. At least, there should be a thousand super markets, clean/ shaded or roofed bazaars, and departmental stores in Dhaka alone to claim an European lifestyle.

I have noticed our housewives change to rough and expendable clothes before going to Kancha Bazaar. I will not say here all about those narrow and broken footpaths with electric cables hanging from the light posts.

A typical BAL idiot trying to please his mentor Hasina Bibi.
 
Where did this minister get this figure from?

BD has GDP PPP of 1.1 trillion US dollars.

50 million(5 crore) at 50,000 US per capita PPP is 2.5 trillion US dollars in PPP which is more than the size of total economy at GDP PPP.


I suspect he meant to say maybe 1 crore - top 5% of the population in terms of wealth.

BD can probably get to this number by 2035-2040 though.
 

