Top tips for maximising your holiday money



1. Be prepared



Foreign exchange fees can be high, meaning you’ll get far less than the official interbank rate when you buy foreign currency. Airport booths are notoriously bad value, so if you want to take some local cash with you, buy it before you go.



2. Watch out for fees

Once you’re there, make sure you’re using the right credit card or you could get slugged with hefty transaction fees. Look for a specialist travel-oriented credit card with no currency conversion fees or any international transaction fees on purchases.



3. Protect yourself

Do all you can to avoid theft and loss. Keeping all your money in one place – in cash – is a huge mistake. Use plastic as often as you can. You can also get purchase protection insurance. Make sure your card has an emergency 24/7 lost or stolen contact number if the worst does happen.



Once you have your money sorted out, keep costs down further by going local. Fancy hotels and high-end restaurants are a money drain in any destination. Go self-catering, find eateries that locals frequent or eat street food. You’ll get a much more authentic experience, and probably better food, for a fraction of the price.