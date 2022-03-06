5 BSF jawans killed and 10 injured after colleague opened fire in mess

Constable opens fire inside Amritsar BSF mess, 5 including shooter dead, 1 critical Bullets were fired at the BSF mess in Amritsar on Sunday, March 6. Five jawans, including the shooter, have been confirmed dead and many others have been reportedly injured. They have been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Constable opens fire inside Amritsar BSF mess, 5 including shooter dead, 1 criticalBullets were fired at the BSF mess in Amritsar. One jawan was killed in the incident. (Representative image)As many as five Border Security Forces (BSF) jawans died after bullets were fired at the BSF mess in Amritsar's Khasa village. The incident took place on Sunday, March 6.The BSF constable, who allegedly opened fire inside the BSF mess in Amritsar, is also reportedly dead. One of the injured jawans is in critical condition.As of now, the dead bodies of four BSF jawans have reached the hospital. Many others are reported to be seriously injured due to the incident.BSF officials, in a statement, said, "In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on March 6, due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa SK was also injured in the incident. Out of the 6 injured, 5, including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts."The statement also confirmed that more details would follow. Meanwhile, all the injured people have been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Police have started an investigation into the case.