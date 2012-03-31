5 Bangladesh nationals arrested for rape of woman in Bangalore, India

‘The British Had No Right to Draw the Borderline in the Heart of Naga Country’: Eastern Naga Leader





Nagaland was once a free land with rich and unique cultural traditions that varied from village to village, each village ruled by their own chieftains. The faith of the Naga took an ugly turn after the British divided Nagaland without the consent or knowledge of the Naga who refused to acknowledge an arbitrary borderline that ran through villages, fields, and even homes. After the British left, Indian and Burmese forces occupied Naga homeland, following an agreement by their leaders that the Western part of Nagaland was to be ruled by India and Eastern part by Burma. The Nagas never succumbed to the foreign occupation – Naga warriors have now been fighting a desperate struggle for freedom and sovereignty for over six decades. In this rare in-depth interview, W. Shapwon, an Eastern Naga leader and Joint Secretary of the Naga National Council, reveals the troubling history and current issues of Naga Hills and talks about the dreams of the Naga nation.