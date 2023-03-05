5.5 million children are born in Pakistan [every year]

epebble said: It appears as though he is the only man with a functioning brain in Pakistani politics today. Click to expand...

He's really not. He was Finance Minister a few months ago and drove the economy full speed towards the ground. Anyone and everyone can point out the problems - nobody fixes them.Why didn't he do the right thing when he was Finance Minister? Because he was a stooge who's only job was to get on his knees and hold aloft the testicles of the Sharif family. He did that happily until they removed him. Only now that the ISI political wing is paying him to talk against them, he has decided to express opinions again. This man is a part of the problem, not the solution.