ISLAMABAD: Out of total 21,168 companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) between March 2020 and March 2021, 5,145 firms have at least one female director, the regulator said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

5,145 firms in Pakistan have at least one female director: SECP "The commission is cognizant of the vital role played by women in economic growth," it says.