4th of May | International Fire Fighters Day 2021: All you need to know

Can you risk your own life by saving someone whom you don’t know? Hardly few of us. But when it comes to family and friends, we can go to a certain level to save our dear ones. It’s really difficult to risk our own lives to rescue a stranger. Thus, these types of heroic activities are selflessly done by firefighters.Firefighters are rescuers extensively trained in firefighting, primarily to extinguish hazardous fires that threaten life, property, and the environment, as well as to rescue people and, in some cases or jurisdictions, also animals from dangerous situations. So to honour such personalities, International Fire Fighters Day (IIFD) is observed every year on 4 May for firefighters around the globe.Firefighters dedicate their lives to the protection of life and property. This day is a time when the world’s community can recognize and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible. It is also a day on which current and past firefighters can be thanked for their contributions.Sometimes, firefighters' dedication is in the form of countless hours volunteered over many years. In others, it is many selfless years working in the industry. In all cases, it risks the ultimate sacrifice of a firefighter’s life. And this day is celebrated in remembrance of the past firefighters who lost their lives serving our community or protecting our lives.The International Fire Fighters Day (IIFD) came into existence on December 2, 1998. The first organized professionals whose job was to combat structural fires lived in Ancient Egypt. However, at the time, firefighters worked for private companies that provided their services only to those who could afford them. Later, in Ancient Rome, Ceasar Augustus revolutionized firefighting by creating fireguards, called the Vigiles.Firefighters Day was created in 1999 after 5 firefighters died tragically during a wildfire in Australia on the 2nd of December, 1998. It is celebrated on Saint Florian’s day, and Saint Florian, who was said to be one of the first commanding firefighters of an actual Roman battalion and saved many lives, is the patron saint of firefighters.The event was so tragic that it shook the entire world. Linton is a populated area in Victoria, Australia. And firefighters at the time were tackling a massive bush fire. They called for mutual aid, which resulted in the Geelong West Fire Brigade coming to the scene.Matthew Armstrong, Jason Thomas, Stuart Davidson, Chris Evans, and Garry Vredeveldt all loaded into a truck. They were sent to help extinguish the flames as part of a strike team. However, as they made their way into the hot zone, the wind switched direction suddenly, which resulted in the truck being engulfed in flames. All five of them lost their lives. So, this tragic incident was marked as a symbol for the beginning of International Fire Fighter Day.This day is a special occasion to stop and reflect on the sacrifices made by firefighters. It is held on the first Sunday in the month of May at noon local time each year when fire sirens sound for 30 seconds. It is then followed by a minute’s silence in memory of, and respect for, all firefighters who have been lost in the line of duty or passed on before us. This is known as the "Sound Off".Every year on this day we can show gratitude to our firefighters by proudly wearing and displaying blue and red ribbons pinned together or by participating in a memorial or recognition event. The IIFD ribbons are linked to colours symbolic of the main elements that the fire workers work with red for fire and blue for water. These colours are internationally recognized as representing emergency services.When a man becomes a fireman his greatest act of bravery has been accomplished. What he does after that is all in the line of workEdward F. CrokerThat’s life, being a fireman. It sure beats being a ballplayer. I’d rather be a firemanTed Williams, Boston Red SoxFirefighters never die, they just burn forever in the hearts of the people whose lives they saved. Susan MurphreeThe special ops guys and the firefighters around the world have this great phrase. They say, 'Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast,' and that is true. Everything I've accomplished in my life has been because of that attitude- Jeff BezosFirefighters save hearts and homes - Anonymous