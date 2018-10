4TH INTERNATIONAL TARGET AND OUTDOOR SHOOTING SPORTS SHOW

IslamabadTarget & Outdoor Shooting Sport Show showcases a wide range of hunting & sporting arms products.- A three-day Target and Outdoor Shooting Sports (TOSS) Show 2018 from Sept 28 to 30 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad. TOSS Show is owned by Pakistan Hunting & Sporting Arms Development Company.TOSS 2018 is the fourth exhibition of its kind to attract manufacturers, traders, dealers and consumers of hunting and sporting arms sector from all over the country.The event is being conducted in collaboration with Toyota Indus Motors and Fata Development Authority at Pak-China Friendship Centre wherein nearly 72 craftsmen from all over the country would display their products.Target & Outdoor Shooting Sport (TOSS) Show showcases a wide range of hunting & sporting arms industry products. This expo provides an opportunity of display for SMEs producing and marketing, variety of hunting and sporting guns, pistols, vintage weapon, outdoor sports and hunting apparels, knives, daggers, hunting gears and accessories.TOSS Show provides a platform for exhibitors and visitors to initiate the exports and corporate trade agreements. Through this platform interaction between public and private bodies may culminate into joint venture arrangements or direct foreign investment in this sector.The products on the display include Hunting and Sporting arms, Ammunition, Gun stock manufacturers, Arms and ammunition parts manufacturers, Hunting knives, daggers, sword, saw, multi-tools, Leather products (hunting gear, outdoor & camping articles and accessories) as well as related Textile products (hunting gear, outdoor & camping articles and accessories).Here is a quick glance at the activities going on in TOSS Show 2018: