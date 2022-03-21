4th Country To Deploy Stealth Fighters, How Does India’s AMCA Stack-Up Against China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon?

India has caught itself in a mess of fighter jet programs without delivering a single project properly.



Tejas, Tejas-MK1A, Tejas-MK2, Naval LCA, Twin seat Tejas, OCRA, TEDBF, MWF, AMCA. Just name it. It just goes to show how confused and ill-planned their aviation industry is actually.



They know very well they don't have capacity to develop a 5th or 5+ fighter as they are calling it. So obviously, Now they have tied up MMRCA 2.0 to ToT in critical areas from winner of MMRCA 2.0, possibly France. But as of now France has transferred ZERO technology under Rafale deal. And France fell out with Airbus in FCAS, don't think they will entertain Indians without milking them properly.



Conclusion: This article is in the same pattern we used to hear when Tejas and JF-17 were in development in early 2000's. Every day a new garbage article how Tejas will be the next big thing, replacing all Mig-21/Mig-27 by 2010, better than Mirage 2000 and F-16, and JF-17 will not even be near to it. Nothing came out of it. India don't have capacity to build any 4th/5th gen fighter and AMCA will just be another stale lemon unless India will partner up (read pay) with France to basically do everything for them. I don't see a prototype happening before 2030 anyway.