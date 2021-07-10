What's new

49 Bangladeshi migrants rescued from Mediterranean sea

49 Bangladeshi migrants rescued from Mediterranean sea
Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Published: 10 Jul 2021, 22:25


The Tunisian navy has rescued 49 Bangladeshi migrants from a sunken boat on the Mediterranean sea on Thursday. The rescued migrants, from 16 to 50 years old, were heading towards Europe from Libya.

Tunisia’s state news agency Tap made the disclosure citing the country’s navy on Friday.

According to Tunisian authorities, the rescued 49 undocumented migrants set off from Libyan coasts on 5 July for Europe. As their boat broke down 80 km off Zarzis coast three days later, the migrants boarded an oil tanker.
A team of Tunisian navy rescued and took them to Zarzis town. They were later shifted to Ben Gardane town.

Earlier on 3 July a boat carrying 43 migrants from Bangladesh, Egypt and two other countries sank at Mediterranean sea en route Italy from Libya. Tunisian Red Crescent Society feared all of the 43 perished.

49 Bangladeshi migrants rescued from Mediterranean sea

The Tunisian navy has rescued 49 Bangladeshi migrants from a sunken boat on the Mediterranean sea on Thursday. The rescued migrants, from 16 to 50 years old, were heading towards Europe from Libya.
Why do they have to illegally migrate to Europe when their GDP Per capita has reportedly overtaken India? And has become some sort of Asian Tiger?
 
