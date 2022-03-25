Guys, enjoy reading the little story about our grandiose BIMAN making inauguration flight to Toronto with only VIP passengers on board. These VIP guys will certainly take our prestige upwards near the sky, no doubt.
I wish the Canadian PM Trudeau receiving them in person with garlands in hand.
And, please forgive my reluctance to fully edit the translation. Joy Bangladesh!!!
47 govt officers as passengers on the Toronto flight, but no ordinary passengers
Deen Islam, from Toronto (Canada)
Online (18 hours ago) March 24, 2022, Thursday, 11:32 pm | Last updated: 4:51 p.m.
The much awaited Dhaka-Toronto flight is about to be launched. The test flight will land at Pearson Airport in Canada on the morning of March 26. The flight will have a huge government fleet of 47 members. Guests will then pick up at the Holiday Inn Hotel in downtown Toronto.
So there will be no commercial passengers on the test flight. The huge fleet will leave for Dhaka on March 29. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, an office of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been taken at 3520 Danforth in Toronto, Canada.
List of VIP Passengers
The flight will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism. State Minister for Aviation is on the list of government fleet on a test flight. Mahbub Ali and his wife Shamima Jafreen, daughter Tahrima Rahbar, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Aviation Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury and his wife Fahima Khatun, Chairman of the Board of Aviation Sajjadul Hasan and his wife Laila Arjumand and his son Ahmad Shabab Hasan, Secretary to the Ministry of Aviation Mokammel Hossain, Senior Secretary to the Prime Minister Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain Mia, BGMEA President Faruk Hossain, BGMEA President's wife Sharmin Islam Hasan, State Minister for Aviation APS Mohammad Mosabbir Hossain, Deputy Secretary Syed Shariful Islam and PRO Tanvir Ahmed. No passengers are coming to Toronto from Dhaka outside the government fleet on the test flight of the aircraft. Meanwhile, Biman has informed that the Dhaka-Toronto flight on March 26 is not for ordinary passengers.
This is an experimental special flight. For this reason, tickets for this flight are not being sold. Biman Flight BG305 will depart from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11pm local time on March 26 for Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada and will land in Toronto on March 26 at 8:15 am local time. The return flight BG308 from Toronto will depart for Dhaka on March 29 at 10 am local time and land in Dhaka on March 30 at 12:15 pm local time.
The Toronto flight will be operated by a state-of-the-art Boeing 8-9 Dreamliner. The aviation ministry could not confirm when the commercial Dhaka-Toronto flight would actually start. Meanwhile, Biman has resorted to cunning in selling tickets. Tickets for the Dhaka-Toronto route are open for sale from 5:30 pm on March 19. Passengers will be able to purchase tickets for this route from the airline's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com.
Tickets can be purchased from any of Biman's Sales Centers, Biman Call Centers +601990998998 and Biman Authorized Travel Agencies, the Biman Authority said in a statement. Passengers wishing to come to Bangladesh from Canada can purchase tickets from Biman's website or by contacting any Biman sales center or authorized travel agency located in Bangladesh. Passengers must follow the Canada travel guidelines and check the corona within a maximum of 72 hours before departure with a negative certificate.
However, when the passengers tried to buy tickets within 5 minutes of the notification, it shows 'sold out'. When passengers call the call center, they are informed that ordinary passengers will not get tickets now. When contacted at 01990998998 of the Biman Call Center to verify the authenticity, the representatives said that tickets are not being sold for ordinary passengers on that route at present.
The flight attendants will board the flight. However, the aviation authorities did not say when ordinary passengers will be able to travel on this route. Besides, the airline did not provide any information about the fare of this flight and when the regular commercial flights will start. Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandaker could not be reached for comment.
I wish the Canadian PM Trudeau receiving them in person with garlands in hand.
And, please forgive my reluctance to fully edit the translation. Joy Bangladesh!!!
বিমানের টরেন্টো ফ্লাইটে ৪৭ অতিথি, নেই সাধারণ যাত্রী
বহুল প্রতীক্ষিত ঢাকা-টরেন্টো ফ্লাইট চালু হতে যাচ্ছে। যার অংশ হিসেবে পরীক্ষামূলক বাণিজ্যিক ফ্লাইট ২৭শে মার্চ সকালে কানাডার পিয়ারসন এয়ারপোর্টে অবতরণ করবে। ফ্লাইটে থাকবেন ৪৭ সদস্যের বিশাল সরকারি বহর। এরপর অতিথিরা উঠবেন টরেন্টোর ডাউন টাউনের হলিডে ইন হোটেলে। তাই পরীক্ষামূলক ফ্লাইটে কোনো বাণিজ্যিক...
mzamin.com
Deen Islam, from Toronto (Canada)
Online (18 hours ago) March 24, 2022, Thursday, 11:32 pm | Last updated: 4:51 p.m.
The much awaited Dhaka-Toronto flight is about to be launched. The test flight will land at Pearson Airport in Canada on the morning of March 26. The flight will have a huge government fleet of 47 members. Guests will then pick up at the Holiday Inn Hotel in downtown Toronto.
So there will be no commercial passengers on the test flight. The huge fleet will leave for Dhaka on March 29. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, an office of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been taken at 3520 Danforth in Toronto, Canada.
List of VIP Passengers
The flight will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism. State Minister for Aviation is on the list of government fleet on a test flight. Mahbub Ali and his wife Shamima Jafreen, daughter Tahrima Rahbar, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Aviation Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury and his wife Fahima Khatun, Chairman of the Board of Aviation Sajjadul Hasan and his wife Laila Arjumand and his son Ahmad Shabab Hasan, Secretary to the Ministry of Aviation Mokammel Hossain, Senior Secretary to the Prime Minister Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain Mia, BGMEA President Faruk Hossain, BGMEA President's wife Sharmin Islam Hasan, State Minister for Aviation APS Mohammad Mosabbir Hossain, Deputy Secretary Syed Shariful Islam and PRO Tanvir Ahmed. No passengers are coming to Toronto from Dhaka outside the government fleet on the test flight of the aircraft. Meanwhile, Biman has informed that the Dhaka-Toronto flight on March 26 is not for ordinary passengers.
This is an experimental special flight. For this reason, tickets for this flight are not being sold. Biman Flight BG305 will depart from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11pm local time on March 26 for Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada and will land in Toronto on March 26 at 8:15 am local time. The return flight BG308 from Toronto will depart for Dhaka on March 29 at 10 am local time and land in Dhaka on March 30 at 12:15 pm local time.
The Toronto flight will be operated by a state-of-the-art Boeing 8-9 Dreamliner. The aviation ministry could not confirm when the commercial Dhaka-Toronto flight would actually start. Meanwhile, Biman has resorted to cunning in selling tickets. Tickets for the Dhaka-Toronto route are open for sale from 5:30 pm on March 19. Passengers will be able to purchase tickets for this route from the airline's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com.
Tickets can be purchased from any of Biman's Sales Centers, Biman Call Centers +601990998998 and Biman Authorized Travel Agencies, the Biman Authority said in a statement. Passengers wishing to come to Bangladesh from Canada can purchase tickets from Biman's website or by contacting any Biman sales center or authorized travel agency located in Bangladesh. Passengers must follow the Canada travel guidelines and check the corona within a maximum of 72 hours before departure with a negative certificate.
However, when the passengers tried to buy tickets within 5 minutes of the notification, it shows 'sold out'. When passengers call the call center, they are informed that ordinary passengers will not get tickets now. When contacted at 01990998998 of the Biman Call Center to verify the authenticity, the representatives said that tickets are not being sold for ordinary passengers on that route at present.
The flight attendants will board the flight. However, the aviation authorities did not say when ordinary passengers will be able to travel on this route. Besides, the airline did not provide any information about the fare of this flight and when the regular commercial flights will start. Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandaker could not be reached for comment.