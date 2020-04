46000 Chinese Medical workers zero infection in Hubei, good protection is the key



发布会上介绍,全国支援武汉的4万多名医务人员,到目前的统计,没有感染。

46000 medical workers from all over China worked in Hubei to fight coronavirus, not a single one was infected by the virus, good protection is the key to achieve this remarkable feat.

