46 soldiers of Afghan National Army & 5 Border Police officers requested Pakistan Army for refuge & safe passage

ghazi52

ghazi52

Afghan National Army ( ANA) Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested #PakistanArmy for refuge & safe passage for 46 soldiers of #Afghan National Army & 5 Border Police officers as they were unable to hold their military posts along Pak - Afghan Int’l Border
#ISPR
 
Mentee

Mentee

Yes yes plz let them in ptm ttp and afghan shares a "muslim kinship" element which rest of the country can't claim with hindus and Sikhs. Atleast this what an educted die-hard ethnic pti voter was telling us yesterday
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

Safe Passage (to India) - Absolutely

Refuge - NO f#*kin' way...

Take a Group Photo of theirs & send it to their NSA & Vice President whom have been trash talkin' 'bout Pakistan as of late.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms These soldiers including officers will be returned to Afghan govt authorities in a dignified manner after due process
 
