46 soldiers of Afghan National Army & 5 Border Police officers requested Pakistan Army for refuge & safe passage

Afghan National Army ( ANA) Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested #PakistanArmy for refuge & safe passage for 46 soldiers of #Afghan National Army & 5 Border Police officers as they were unable to hold their military posts along Pak - Afghan Int’l Border
Yes yes plz let them in ptm ttp and afghan shares a "muslim kinship" element which rest of the country can't claim with hindus and Sikhs. Atleast this what an educted die-hard ethnic pti voter was telling us yesterday
Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms These soldiers including officers will be returned to Afghan govt authorities in a dignified manner after due process