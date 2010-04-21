45 senior Pakistani bureaucrats declare dual nationality

ISLAMABAD – At least 45 senior government officials of grade-18 and above have declared their dual nationality after the Supreme Court had directed the Establishment Division to get details of civil servants having dual citizenship.London best pest controlLast month, the Establishment Division issued a notification that said, “The honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan vide Order dated 17-01-2018 passed in CP No.3339&3340 of 20126 has directed to provide complete information as how many civil servants working in BS-17 and above in the federal as well provincial governments have the dual nationality”.The Establishment Division presented details of dual national officials to the Supreme Court last week.According to documents available with The Nation, most of the dual national bureaucrats belong to Punjab education sector.The list includes five officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service. They are Secretary Human Rights Division Rabiya Javeri Agha (grade-22 officer) UK by birth, Additional Secretary Interior Division Sher Afghan Khan (grade-21) is a US national since 1980, Chief Executive Officer Karandaaz Pakistan Ali Sarfraz Hussain (grade-20) UK by birth, Muhammad Ajmal (grade-20), at the disposal of the Punjab government, is a Canadian national since 2016, Muhammad Aslam Rao (grade-18), whose services are at the disposal of the Punjab government, is a UK national since 1999.Four officers of Police Service of Pakistan include Secretary Narcotics Control Division Iqbal Muhammad (grade-22) is a Canadian national since 2001, Additional IGP Punjab Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah (grade-21), is a Canadian national since 2002, DIG/Intelligence Special Branch government of Punjab Zaeem Iqbal Shiekh (grade-20), is a British national since 1987 while SSP headquarters Farooqabad Punjab Hamayun Masood Sandhu (grade-19) has applied for Canadian nationality on February 1, 2018.Similarly, 32 officers of the Punjab government from grade-17 to grade-19 have dual nationality of different countries. They are Deputy Director Agriculture Jhelum Muhammad Aslam, a Canadian national,Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Asif, a Canadian national, Assistant Director Agriculture Muahmmad Ashiq, a Canadian, Water Management Training Institute Agriculture Engineer Tariq Maqsood, a Canada national, Member Engireening-1, CMIT Tanveer Raza Sahoo, a US national and a Canadian national, Director Agriculture Communication and Works Department Lahore Saleem- ur-Rehman, a Canadian national, Director Agriculture Communication and Works Department Lahore Muhammad Nasim, a Canadian national, Deputy Director Agriculture Communication and Works Department Lahore Sumaira Jameel, a Canadian national, Executive Engineer Communication and Works Department Mianwali Ali Nawaz Khan, a British national, Section Officer Excise Taxation and Narcotics Muhammad Iftikhar, a US national, Murray College Sialkot Associate Prof Dr Qaser Rasheed, a Canadian national, Government College Women Gulberg Lahore Associate Prof Sanyi Tariq, a Canadian national, Associate Professor Government Degree College for Women Wapda Town Lahore Mrs Nabeel Nasir, a Canadian national, AP Government PG College for Women, Cooper Road Lahore Dr Syeda Humma Tirmzi, a UK national, AP Government PG College for Women, Cooper Road Lahore Mrs Rehana Mansoor Cheema, an Australian national, Government Degree College for Boys Kahna Nau Lahore Mansoor Ahmed Butt, a Canadian national, Assistant Director GDA Gujranwala Sajid Muzzafar, a Canadian national, Executive Engineer Jampur Construction Division DG Khan Javed Iqbal, a Canadian national, Executive Engineer PIU Nasrullah Dogar, a Canadian national, Executive Manager Lahore Raza ur Rehman Abbasi, a Canadian national, Reclamation Supervisor Jaranwala Akhtar Abbas Bukht, a Canadian national, SDO/ADO P&R Zone Lahore Muhammad Asif, a Canadian national, Medical Officer DDHO Kasur Mansoor Ashraf, a US national and Medical Officer Mian Muhammad, a Canadian national.Similarly, Senior Medical Officer Dr Aftab Ahmed Alvi, a US national, Women Medical Officer RHC Sahuka District Vehari Nabihah Aslam, a British national, Medical Officer Burewala Dr Adnan Ziaullah, a French national, SeniorHeadmistress Kokab Ali, a Canadian national, Senior Special Education Teacher Sahiwal Tahira Naseem, a Canadian national, Consultant Hematologist Sumaira Amin, a Canadian national, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon Khawaja Muhammad Nadeem, a national of Ireland and Assistant Prof Muhammad Tauqeer Akhtar has Ireland nationality.Similarly, Secretary Ministry Human Rights Samaira Nazir, Director General National Language Promotion Department Iftikhar Arif and a senior officer of the Federal Board of Revenue have also declared their dual nationality.