45 senior Pakistani bureaucrats declare dual nationality

ISLAMABAD – At least 45 senior government officials of grade-18 and above have declared their dual nationality after the Supreme Court had directed the Establishment Division to get details of civil servants having dual citizenship.

Last month, the Establishment Division issued a notification that said, “The honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan vide Order dated 17-01-2018 passed in CP No.3339&3340 of 20126 has directed to provide complete information as how many civil servants working in BS-17 and above in the federal as well provincial governments have the dual nationality”.
The Establishment Division presented details of dual national officials to the Supreme Court last week.
According to documents available with The Nation, most of the dual national bureaucrats belong to Punjab education sector.
The list includes five officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service. They are Secretary Human Rights Division Rabiya Javeri Agha (grade-22 officer) UK by birth, Additional Secretary Interior Division Sher Afghan Khan (grade-21) is a US national since 1980, Chief Executive Officer Karandaaz Pakistan Ali Sarfraz Hussain (grade-20) UK by birth, Muhammad Ajmal (grade-20), at the disposal of the Punjab government, is a Canadian national since 2016, Muhammad Aslam Rao (grade-18), whose services are at the disposal of the Punjab government, is a UK national since 1999.
Four officers of Police Service of Pakistan include Secretary Narcotics Control Division Iqbal Muhammad (grade-22) is a Canadian national since 2001, Additional IGP Punjab Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah (grade-21), is a Canadian national since 2002, DIG/Intelligence Special Branch government of Punjab Zaeem Iqbal Shiekh (grade-20), is a British national since 1987 while SSP headquarters Farooqabad Punjab Hamayun Masood Sandhu (grade-19) has applied for Canadian nationality on February 1, 2018.
Similarly, 32 officers of the Punjab government from grade-17 to grade-19 have dual nationality of different countries. They are Deputy Director Agriculture Jhelum Muhammad Aslam, a Canadian national,
Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Asif, a Canadian national, Assistant Director Agriculture Muahmmad Ashiq, a Canadian, Water Management Training Institute Agriculture Engineer Tariq Maqsood, a Canada national, Member Engireening-1, CMIT Tanveer Raza Sahoo, a US national and a Canadian national, Director Agriculture Communication and Works Department Lahore Saleem- ur-Rehman, a Canadian national, Director Agriculture Communication and Works Department Lahore Muhammad Nasim, a Canadian national, Deputy Director Agriculture Communication and Works Department Lahore Sumaira Jameel, a Canadian national, Executive Engineer Communication and Works Department Mianwali Ali Nawaz Khan, a British national, Section Officer Excise Taxation and Narcotics Muhammad Iftikhar, a US national, Murray College Sialkot Associate Prof Dr Qaser Rasheed, a Canadian national, Government College Women Gulberg Lahore Associate Prof Sanyi Tariq, a Canadian national, Associate Professor Government Degree College for Women Wapda Town Lahore Mrs Nabeel Nasir, a Canadian national, AP Government PG College for Women, Cooper Road Lahore Dr Syeda Humma Tirmzi, a UK national, AP Government PG College for Women, Cooper Road Lahore Mrs Rehana Mansoor Cheema, an Australian national, Government Degree College for Boys Kahna Nau Lahore Mansoor Ahmed Butt, a Canadian national, Assistant Director GDA Gujranwala Sajid Muzzafar, a Canadian national, Executive Engineer Jampur Construction Division DG Khan Javed Iqbal, a Canadian national, Executive Engineer PIU Nasrullah Dogar, a Canadian national, Executive Manager Lahore Raza ur Rehman Abbasi, a Canadian national, Reclamation Supervisor Jaranwala Akhtar Abbas Bukht, a Canadian national, SDO/ADO P&R Zone Lahore Muhammad Asif, a Canadian national, Medical Officer DDHO Kasur Mansoor Ashraf, a US national and Medical Officer Mian Muhammad, a Canadian national.
Similarly, Senior Medical Officer Dr Aftab Ahmed Alvi, a US national, Women Medical Officer RHC Sahuka District Vehari Nabihah Aslam, a British national, Medical Officer Burewala Dr Adnan Ziaullah, a French national, SeniorHeadmistress Kokab Ali, a Canadian national, Senior Special Education Teacher Sahiwal Tahira Naseem, a Canadian national, Consultant Hematologist Sumaira Amin, a Canadian national, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon Khawaja Muhammad Nadeem, a national of Ireland and Assistant Prof Muhammad Tauqeer Akhtar has Ireland nationality.
Similarly, Secretary Ministry Human Rights Samaira Nazir, Director General National Language Promotion Department Iftikhar Arif and a senior officer of the Federal Board of Revenue have also declared their dual nationality.
45 senior Pakistani bureaucrats declare dual nationality

Additional IGP Punjab Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah (grade-21), is a Canadian national since 2002, DIG/Intelligence Special Branch government of Punjab Zaeem Iqbal Shiekh (grade-20), is a British national since 1987
 
@AZADPAKISTAN2009 Do you see the problem with Dual Nationality now?

United Kingdom:
Oath:
"I, [name], swear by Almighty God that, on becoming a British citizen, I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Her Heirs and Successors according to law."
Pledge:
"I will give my loyalty to the United Kingdom and respect its rights and freedoms. I will uphold its democratic values. I will observe its laws faithfully and fulfil my duties and obligations as a British citizen."

Canada:
“I swear (or affirm) that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, Her Heirs and Successors, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of Canada, and fulfil my duties as a Canadian citizen.”

USA:
  1. Support the Constitution;
  2. Renounce and abjure absolutely and entirely all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which the applicant was before a subject or citizen;
  3. Support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;
  4. Bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and
  5. A. Bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; or
    B. Perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; or
    C. Perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law.


The Oath of Citizenship - Canada.ca

Canadian citizenship legislation requires citizenship candidates 14 years or older to take the Oath of Citizenship on the day they become Canadian
www.canada.ca www.canada.ca
www.uscis.gov

Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America

Oath "I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignt
www.uscis.gov
 
