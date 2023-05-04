What's new

45% of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

45% of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey​


KYODO NEWS
KYODO NEWS - May 4 2023 |

Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.

Of 14,555 people aged 18 to 29 surveyed by the Nippon Foundation, 44.8 percent had experienced suicidal ideation in the face of troubles such as difficult relationships with people close to them, bullying and worry about future educational or career paths.

Of the 44.8 percent, 40 percent said they had attempted suicide or taken some steps toward preparing to kill themselves.

Trauma, such as from sexual abuse and bullying, played a great role, and when compounded, increased the likelihood of such thoughts.

People walk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on April 30, 2023. (Kyodo)

The foundation released the results in April after compiling data from an online survey it conducted from Nov. 10 to 18.

In Japan, suicide was the leading cause of death among young people for both sexes in 2019, 2020, and 2021, health ministry data shows. In those years, 2,117, 2,521 and 2,611 in the age bracket of 20 to 29 years killed themselves, according to the police.

In 2022, 2,483 people in that age group committed suicide, according to the agency.

According to the Nippon Foundation survey, one out of seven people surveyed had experienced sexual violence. They were 37 percentage points more likely to think of suicide than those who had not.
The organization also said that transgender and nonbinary people are more likely to have experienced sexual assault and greater suicidal ideation than their cisgender peers.

Transgender and nonbinary people, and those who preferred not to answer if their gender aligned with their sex at birth, made up 10 percent of respondents. In this group, 52.4 percent had experienced suicidal ideation.

The Nippon Foundation highlighted the unwillingness of those who felt suicidal to speak about it as well as their unawareness of public organizations that could help them.

More than half of those who considered suicide did not speak to anyone about it, the organization found, with the main reason given being that they did not think it was something they could discuss.

Friends topped the list of those who suicidal people opened up to, at 12.4 percent. Only 2.4 percent took advantage of the "public consultation window," which was less than the 4.5 percent of people who spoke with someone whom they first met through social media.

The foundation noted that most of those respondents who had not experienced suicidal thoughts were unaware of helpful public organizations. It said that the lack of awareness could potentially prevent necessary support.

"As long as the wall 'of not knowing' remains, even if the suicidal person speaks to someone, he or she may not be directed to a support group," it said.

It called for a supportive society where everyone recognizes that they themselves might find themselves such a situation.

arjunk

arjunk

Where are all the japan worshippers gone? Maybe they should stop watching anime and see reality.
 
zhxy

zhxy

Thinking about suicide and committing suicide are two different things.

And more importantly, suicide only reduces the population, it doesn't lower the quality of the population.

Japan continues to be a great country even if its population is many times lower than it is now.

The worst case scenario here is that Japanese bloodlines are tainted by interracial marriage, refugees, immigrants and mixed children, it is the Japanese apocalypse.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

zhxy said:
The worst case scenario here is that Japanese bloodlines are tainted by interracial marriage, refugees, immigrants and mixed children, it is the Japanese apocalypse.
LOl, Japanese "bloodlines" are very mixed, argubaly the most mixed in the world.

Japanese_ancestry.jpg


heritageofjapan.wordpress.com

Yayoi linked to Yangtze area: DNA tests reveal similarities to early wet-rice farmers

“Some of the first wet-rice farmers in Japan might have migrated from the lower basin of China’s Yangtze River more than 2,000 years ago, Japanese and Chinese researchers said Thursday. This was su…
heritageofjapan.wordpress.com heritageofjapan.wordpress.com
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

Japanese are the most lonely and strangest of peoples

no job/fired from job = big dishonour = suicide = modern seppuku

also not a very social people, work like robots, eat alone in little compartments for 1 person in some restaurants, order on touchscreen (no waiter)

capsule hotels

brothels of dolls

robot pets

too much tech will ruin a people

walle_humans.jpg
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

NagaBaba said:
Japanese are the most lonely and strangest of peoples

no job/fired from job = big dishonour = suicide = modern seppuku

also not a very social people, work like robots, eat alone in little compartments for 1 person in some restaurants, order on touchscreen (no waiter)

capsule hotels

brothels of dolls

robot pets

too much tech will ruin a people

walle_humans.jpg
South Koreans too. Plastic surgery + K-pop 🤢🤢
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

zhxy said:
The worst case scenario here is that Japanese bloodlines are tainted by interracial marriage, refugees, immigrants and mixed children, it is the Japanese apocalypse.
yes, they are very particular about it

beijingwalker said:
LOl, Japanese "bloodlines" are very mixed, argubaly the most mixed in the world.
doesn't matter, its how they have evolved and where they are now

I believe they even have derogatory terms for ethnic Koreans and other similar looking people

they can and will celebrate a different people, but they will never accept them as true Japanese

iamnobody said:
South Koreans too. Plastic surgery + K-pop 🤢🤢
they have a unique culture and related quirks are not so anal about ethnic purity.

its hard for outsiders to get, just like it would be hard to tell Muslim, Hindu and Sikh Punjabi Indians and Pakistanis apart minus the skullcap/turban/clothes/diet.
 

