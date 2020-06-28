What's new

45 Chinese Soldiers Dead in LAC Clashes - Russian Media

Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead


BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Armed forces of China and India began withdrawing troops from the shared border near the Pangong Tso lake, in accordance with earlier agreements, Chinese Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

"Both sides simultaneously commence the planned withdrawal of forces from the border in accordance with agreements, achieved during the 9th round of negotiations at the army commanders’ level," the statement says.

Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead. Following these incidents, New Delhi and Beijing increased the concentration of forces in the region to about 50,000 people each.

https://tass.com/world/1254813
 
Since Russia is a close ally of China, and this is the official Russian news agency, the 45 killed on the Chinese side is not in doubt anymore.
India needs to erect a monument to the unknown Chinese soldiers killed.
 
Zapper said:
Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead


BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Armed forces of China and India began withdrawing troops from the shared border near the Pangong Tso lake, in accordance with earlier agreements, Chinese Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

"Both sides simultaneously commence the planned withdrawal of forces from the border in accordance with agreements, achieved during the 9th round of negotiations at the army commanders’ level," the statement says.

Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead. Following these incidents, New Delhi and Beijing increased the concentration of forces in the region to about 50,000 people each.

https://tass.com/world/1254813
Their is saying in urdu " jo thapar larai kay baad yaad aye usay apnay mu per mar laina chahiyay"
who knows its been paid advertisment by indian just like indian chronicles.
 
Dark1 said:
Since Russia is a close ally of China, and this is the official Russian news agency, the 45 killed on the Chinese side is not in doubt anymore.
India needs to erect a monument to the unknown Chinese soldiers killed.
Do you think what is the reason Russia reveal the number since it can humiliate China ?
 
Dark1 said:
Since Russia is a close ally of China, and this is the official Russian news agency, the 45 killed on the Chinese side is not in doubt anymore.
India needs to erect a monument to the unknown Chinese soldiers killed.
You can use this picture of surrendering Indians as monument
1613019291652.jpeg
 
Sheikh Rauf said:
Their is saying in urdu " jo thapar larai kay baad yaad aye usay apnay mu per mar laina chahiyay"
who knows its been paid advertisment by indian just like indian chronicles.
Anything which doesn't suit yours or your masters narrative is paid or fake news...let it make you sleep better at night
Indos said:
Do you think what is the reason Russia reveal the number since it can humiliate China ?
Because that's the truth
 
Indos said:
Do you think what is the reason Russia reveal the number since it can humiliate China ?
Your guess is as good as mine. Remember tass is the official mouthpiece of the Russians. Pretty embarrassing for the Chinese seeing their unilateral withdrawal from yesterday to pre march 2020 positions.
Remember India has not given any official statement till now. Its all Chinese official statements.
Our defense minister will make a statement today.
The early call from biden to modi and then the call for peace with India by the Pakistani army chief, Chinese withdrawing to pre March 20 positions, not a coincidence .
And the Russians stepping on the Chinese wound with the 45 dead.
The heat is on.
 
Dark1 said:
Your guess is as good as mine. Remember tass is the official mouthpiece of the Russians. Pretty embarrassing for the Chinese seeing their unilateral withdrawal from yesterday to pre march 2020 positions.
Remember India has not given any official statement till now. Its all Chinese official statements.
Our defense minister will make a statement today.
The early call from biden to modi and then the call for peace with India by the Pakistani army chief, Chinese withdrawing to pre March 20 positions, not a coincidence .
And the Russians stepping on the Chinese wound with the 45 dead.
The heat is on.
No one has ever heard of TASS. RT news and Spuntik news are the ones people know
 
GamoAccu said:
No one has ever heard of TASS. RT news and Spuntik news are the ones people know
More likely that the editor just quoted the Indian claim of 45 casualties when news first broke last June or even a cursory examination of the Wikipedia page. There is no reason to believe that Russia has more information than the involved parties.
 
Do delusional Indians even see how their soldiers do in a battle? First Indians claimed it was OUTNUMBERED and PLA had spiked clubs. Indians soldiers were captured after the Galwan clash.

www.wsj.com

China Returns Indian Troops Captured in Deadly Clash

China has returned 10 Indian soldiers captured during a deadly clash between the two countries in a disputed border area of the Himalayas this week, according to senior Indian security officials.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

Untitled1.jpg

EZU-YvhU8AAFlbY.jpg

20.jpg
 
if this is true
and 45 soldiers died on china side , which were not thrown in river and died by cold , then india was the one who was aggressor and started conflict. ( only if this is true) .

but again , you will see china rejecting this in 2 days
 
GamoAccu said:
No one has ever heard of TASS. RT news and Spuntik news are the ones people know
Seriously Mate...TASS is biggest news agency of Russia and one of the biggest in the world...founded in 1904, it is owned by Govt. of Russia.

RT and Sputnik are both Govt. controlled too (obviously :) as what else can you expect in a communist country)...RT is more known as TV channel and Sputnik is radio broadcast and news portal...
 
