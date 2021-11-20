44th Launch from China. Long March 4B launches Gaofen-11-03 长征四号乙火箭成功发射高分十一号03卫星

Liftoff at 01:51 UTC on November 20, a Long March 4B carrier rocket successfully carried the Gaofen-11-03 satellite into a sun-synchronous orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, to be used for land census, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation. The rocket was developed the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST). This is the 397th launch of a Long March rocket, the 44 orbital launch from China this year.