44th chess olympiad inauguration ceremony

Paitoo

Paitoo

Sep 8, 2021
Wood said:
Hope the organizers make a decent return for investment. At least some tourism and good publicity :cheers:
I doubt tourism will happen because of this event. Chess has a very niche audience and even they prefer sitting at home and watching with all the stats and god knows what all they keep showing on the screen.
 
satyamev

satyamev

Oct 26, 2021
Paitoo said:
I doubt tourism will happen because of this event. Chess has a very niche audience and even they prefer sitting at home and watching with all the stats and god knows what all they keep showing on the screen.
chess has really taken off in India in the last 5 years with all the young teen and pre teen GMs.
Millions are now playing in school and clubs out of interest.
RPK said:
PM is the guest Fully funded and organized by government of Tamilnadu. Guess who is cringe here
any international tournament like even the Olympics are always city oriented , eg tokyo Olympics, but presided over by the country's head , not a local representative. Though in this case modi should not have come as its not such a prominent tournament.
The court has its own take on the posters that were put up though.
 
manlion

manlion

Mar 22, 2013
Wood said:
Was this a live performance in the ceremony? Looks like a promotional video :unsure:

Hope the organizers make a decent return for investment. At least some tourism and good publicity :cheers:
Not included in the opening ceremony

It was done by a lady collector, using folk artistes for promotion in her district, Puthukottai.
 
Last edited:
RPK

RPK

Jul 6, 2009
satyamev said:
any international tournament like even the Olympics are always city oriented , eg tokyo Olympics, but presided over by the country's head , not a local representative. Though in this case modi should not have come as its not such a prominent tournament.
The court has its own take on the posters that were put up though.
Because olymipics is funded by IOA(Indian Olympics association) central body unlike chess olympiad it is funded by TN. They why BJP making so much crying for not include the PM photo in posters and ads. Cringe BJP?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552464562330697728
 
satyamev

satyamev

Oct 26, 2021
RPK said:
Because olymipics is funded by IOA(Indian Olympics association) central body unlike chess olympiad it is funded by TN. They why BJP making so much crying for not include the PM photo in posters and ads. Cringe BJP?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552464562330697728
tamil nadu deserves full credit but this is a international event where TN is representing India, if you understand what i mean.
The all India chess federation had proposed 4 sites in India and TN grabbed it with both hands.
But over doing the regional angle is a damper for the players from other states.
TN can be advertised but in a tasteful manner, its not a political contest.
The international community wont understand the local undercurrents like you or me , so its basically posturing for local votes.
Stalin didn't even sing the national anthem, just stood their. A bit strange in my view.
 

