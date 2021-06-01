What's new

44% of Korean men get eyelid surgery due to Kpop

May 27, 2021
For any Pakistanis in Pakistan who like Kpop. Here is the back story about the industry. 98% of Korean men in Kpop and Kdrama have been under the knife because white Caucasian features are desired a lot in Korea. You just need to be an American or European expat in Korea and see all the like you're going to get vs any other group who visits Korea.

Most Korean women find caucasian features attractive. This means wide eyes, long noses, high foreheads. These Korean men will spend their life savings to mold their faces to half caucasian looking to please Korean women. If you're a caucasian featured person with colored eyes. Its a plus point in Korea because Koreans are all dark eyed people. If you have different hair colors. Its also a plus point since Korea is homogenous so different hair colored guys are attractive

Also with white guys being more rugged than Korean men. The average Korean woman sees a white guy as masculine

Even the white guys in London who wear Pokemon shirts in the suburbs and would never walk through a black and minority areas would be seen as a hot throb alpha male in Korea because they're taught that white men are masculine and Korean men aren't.

https://www.thecultureist.com/2013/10/10/plastic-surgery-in-south-korea/


 
Sep 29, 2010
NEWSFLASH: Your approval or disapproval is irrelevant in this matter. Let them decide what they want to do with their appearances.
 
Jun 2, 2012
But he still has a right to express his approval and disapproval. I am pretty sure none of what we say and do here has interfered in Korean men’s right to self mutilation.
 
Jul 23, 2010
Bro, stop being a whiny little bitch.
 
That right to expression is a two way street i.e one must accept others' right to do so as well.
 
Sep 2, 2018
Races you have racially profiled by looks degradingly:

- Somali
- British Whites
- Korean

When do we get to profile your looks?
 
Jan 6, 2016
Says the guy who is so proud of the fact that a bunch of British girls find Pakistani boys hot. Since your whole personality revolves around getting approval of British chicks let me tell you something, vast majority of British girls will pick these feminine looking Koreans over South Asians. You have a problem with the feminine looks of KPOP boys and yet you whine more than little girls, if you don't like them then just ignore them, no need to whine like a little girl. As far as I am concerned I couldn't care less, world doesn't revolve around looks and I will never force people to like something that I like and dislike something that I don't like.
 
May 27, 2021
Lol no they won't

In what world do you live in?

I live in the UK and 98% of British girls will pick a Jamaican black guy first and a Pakistani second. From Princess Diana to Tommy Robinsons cousin. As a matter of fact

Here is a dating show in Britain

East Asian guys got the least ratings on it

The Pakistanis were 3rd place

Girls like grime music and big size men here not feminine guys

 
May 27, 2021
If you go to every twitter, ask fm, and curious cat thread. You can literally type in Pakishagger and 1000s of British white females admit to being it.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/14794439104

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1377022003983564801

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1086751355312787458

Most British white females like

- tall men

- muscular men

- big penile sizes

- swag

- dress sense

-masculinity

- rap and hip hop music

Most Pakistani guys here are tall, muscular, have big sizes, dress senses, and are in music too and most British girls listen to rap music

Its probably skewed towards Mirpuris here but nevertheless, the average white female will pick a black or Pakistani guy over some soyboy Korean with a 3 inch size any day.
 
