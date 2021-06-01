44% of Korean men get eyelid surgery due to Kpop

For any Pakistanis in Pakistan who like Kpop. Here is the back story about the industry. 98% of Korean men in Kpop and Kdrama have been under the knife because white Caucasian features are desired a lot in Korea. You just need to be an American or European expat in Korea and see all the like you're going to get vs any other group who visits Korea.Most Korean women find caucasian features attractive. This means wide eyes, long noses, high foreheads. These Korean men will spend their life savings to mold their faces to half caucasian looking to please Korean women. If you're a caucasian featured person with colored eyes. Its a plus point in Korea because Koreans are all dark eyed people. If you have different hair colors. Its also a plus point since Korea is homogenous so different hair colored guys are attractiveAlso with white guys being more rugged than Korean men. The average Korean woman sees a white guy as masculineEven the white guys in London who wear Pokemon shirts in the suburbs and would never walk through a black and minority areas would be seen as a hot throb alpha male in Korea because they're taught that white men are masculine and Korean men aren't.