Jun 12, 2017
44 Indian banks involved in money laundering
Published On 26 September,2020 11:40 am

Indian banks were involved 3,201 illegal transactions valued at over $1.53 billion
NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - Forty-four Indian banks have been flagged in connection with transactions by Indian entities and individuals in a set of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by US banks with the watchdog agency, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
Report of FinCEN reveals that 44 Indian banks - public, private and foreign - were flagged for transactions that allowed criminals to move "dirty money" around the globe. These could relate to activities such as money laundering, terrorism and drugs.
Records investigated show that Indian banks mentioned in the SARs include: state-owned Punjab National Bank (290 transactions); State Bank of India (102); Bank of Baroda (93); Union Bank of India (99) and Canara Bank (190), among others.
Documents show that Indian banks were involved 3,201 illegal transactions valued at over $1.53 billion. These include several hundred transactions related to Indian entities and businessmen where the Indian shippers or recipients have addresses in foreign jurisdictions.
 
The more of money laundering from India the better for Pak....

Even the poor Indian farmers are now officially permitted to be exploited by the Marwaris/Parsis/Jains etc. (mostly from Gujrat) in collusion with the "East India Companies" - what a repeat of History......

As for Pak, Modi (or any top leader from Gujrat) is the panacea...
 
