/ Register

  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

44,000 sign petition for France to take control of Lebanon

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 6, 2020 at 6:12 PM.

  1. Aug 6, 2020 at 6:12 PM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,363
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,685 / -6
    Country:
    Suriname
    Location:
    Netherlands
    44,000 sign petition for France to take control of Lebanon

    06.08.2020

    Over 44,000 people have signed an online petition to "place Lebanon under a French mandate for the next 10 years" as of Thursday afternoon.

    The petition on the community petition website Avaaz was reportedly set up by Lebanese citizens on Wednesday following the explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing over 140 people and injuring more than 5,000.

    "Lebanon’s officials have clearly shown a total inability to secure and manage the country," the petition reads. "With a failing system, corruption, terrorism and militia the country has just reached its last breath."

    "We believe Lebanon should go back under the French mandate in order to establish a clean and durable governance."

    'Lebanese are desperate'

    Dima Tarhini, from DW's Arabic department, said the petition had been circulating widely on Lebanese social media.

    "That's how desperate some Lebanese are," she said. "So much has been lost from where there was already so little. They lost their homes, they lost their properties, they cannot save their children. They don't know what to do."

    France controlled the Middle Eastern country from 1920 to 1945 under a mandate set up after World War I.

    Macron visits Beirut

    The petition was directed at French President Emmanuel Macron, who on Thursday became the first foreign leader to arrive in Beirut since the tragedy struck.

    Macron warned that Lebanon will "continue to sink" without reforms as he arrived in Beirut. He promised that France will help mobilize aid for the city, which has seen billions of dollars worth of damage and destruction.

    Macron told angry crowds in downtown Beirut that he would seek a new deal with political authorities.

    "I guarantee you this — aid will not go to corrupt hands," Macron told protesters.

    "I will talk to all political forces to ask them for a new pact. I am here today to propose a new political pact to them," he said.

    Crowds protesting on Beirut’s street called for Macron to help oust the country’s leadership. Shock has quickly turned to anger in the city, with many commentators and protesters saying that corruption and incompetence among the political classes were responsible for the deadly explosion.

    Prosecutors in France have opened an investigation into the explosion. At least 21 French citizens were injured and one killed in the blast.

    Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon was rocked by protests with people angry with the government and economy. A recent devaluation of the currency saw many Lebanese people lose thousands of dollars in savings.

    https://www.dw.com/en/44000-sign-petition-for-france-to-take-control-of-lebanon/a-54462136
     
  2. Aug 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM #2
    Jobless Jack

    Jobless Jack FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    949
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,016 / -0
    LOL

    the French are trying to kick the out the muslims that are already in their country. Not add more !

    oh the irony..
     
  3. Aug 6, 2020 at 6:20 PM #3
    Successwill

    Successwill FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    566
    Joined:
    Jan 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 585 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    oh dear france please come and feed us for ten years.
     
  4. Aug 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM #4
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,272
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +21 / 9,708 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    France is a LOSER nation, a little bit hyped because of the fancy toys it makes. Desperate to get its foot prints in the Middleast.
     
  5. Aug 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM #5
    Dual Wielder

    Dual Wielder FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    651
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2019
    Ratings:
    +5 / 1,794 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Alleged treason aside... I would also like to take this opportunity and request the British Government to clean up the mess they left in the subcontinent, that is to embark upon to the wastelands, and finally declog the seven decade old organic matter that has been stinking up the neigbourhood ever since, heck perhaps we might even get some greenie points from the climate folks.
     
  6. Aug 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM #6
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    15,432
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2006
    Ratings:
    +63 / 38,302 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    [​IMG]
     
  7. Aug 6, 2020 at 6:50 PM #7
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,929
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 16,676 / -18
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Looks like the French want to go back to their colonial days. Kill as many Muslims as possible. Steal their land and resources. Throw them off the cliffs. Play football with dead bodies. India would be a very good partner for France. Oh wait, both are already sucking each other.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 5, Guests: 5)
  1. Get Ya Wig Split ,
  2. Bilal. ,
  3. Mugen