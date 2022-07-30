434 terror attacks’ reported against security forces​

‘434 terror attacks’ reported against security forces | The Express Tribune With 247 attacks during six months of 2022, K-P reported highest number of incidents

,.,.With 247 attacks during six months of 2022, K-P reported highest number of incidentsJuly 30, 2022The country witnessed around 434 attacks on security forces carried out by terrorists during the first six months of the current year, a report presented in the upper house of parliament shows.According to details of the attacks on the security forces presented by the Interior Ministry in the Senate, at least 323 soldiers of security forces and other institutions were martyred in the wake of terror assaults.Meanwhile, 718 soldiers and officers of security forces and other organisations were injured.The report claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) reported the highest number of militant attacks on the security forces, witnessing around 247 attacks on security forces during six months of the current year.In Balochistan, 171 incidents of terrorism took place whereas 12 attacks were reported in Sindh.Punjab witnessed the least number of attacks – one – while three such incidents took place in Islamabad.It is pertinent to note that a few days ago, a delegation of Pakistani Ulema was reported to have failed to convince the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to soften their stance in peace talks with Pakistani negotiators.The delegation, led by Sheikh-ul-Islam Mufti Taqi Usmani, flew into Kabul in a C-130 plane on Monday and was scheduled to stay in Kabul until Wednesday for making a last-ditch effort to convince the TTP leadership to soften their stance, with chances of them showing flexibility slim.A source in the Ulema delegation had told The Express Tribune that the TTP leadership listened to them patiently but refused to budge on their demands.