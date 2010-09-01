This small tehsil will issue 200000 domicile certificates in next 2 months. Pakistan should declare war of they ever wish to see Kashmir in their fold. If not say ram ram to that dream.I still don't understand the objections here. If India considers it to be its territory, why will it not allow other Indians to settle there.If you don't like it, it is your job to force India to do otherwise. Hopefully Pakistan will dedicate all its budget this year to defence and fight India.