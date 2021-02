43 Million Doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Administrated Worldwide, Nation’s Production Capacity to reach 4 Billion Next Year

Forty-three million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm have been administrated worldwide, with 34 million in China and the country's yearly production capacity could reach 4 billion by the end of 2022, China Central Television (CCTV) reported Saturday.China has issued emergency approval for clinical trials for 16 COVID-19 vaccines candidates with six in Phase III, according to the National Medical Products Administration.Eighteen production lines for COVID-19 vaccines have been established. The nation's annual COVID-19 vaccines production capacity is expected to reach 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 and 4 billion by the end of 2022, Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association told CCTV.Four billion would cover 40 percent of world demand , Feng previously told the Global Times.The Global Times also learned from another Beijing-based producer Sinovac Biotech on Wednesday that the company's second production line is now making more than one million doses a day.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China has provided vaccines to 53 developing countries and is exporting vaccines to 22 countries. Eight foreign leaders have been vaccinated with a Chinese vaccine.China has also approved 22 drugs for COVID-19 and its indications for clinical trials; Twenty-four million coronavirus test kits of 54 different types are being produced each day, according to CCTV.Global TimesChina's Manufacturing capability always amazing