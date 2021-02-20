43 million doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine administrated worldwide, nation’s production capacity to reach 4 billion next year

Globenim said: And mouthbreathers here are telling us China



Indians and Americans sure are angry that China is saving the world yet another time. Click to expand...

From that Chinese list of countries we are happy China can take up the slack in the developing world due to the overwhelming demand in the developed world for specifically Western created vaccines.In the past this would have left many counties with no solution and no hope. With China's vaccine at least some glimmer of hope is better than nothing.