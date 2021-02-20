What's new

43 million doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine administrated worldwide, nation’s production capacity to reach 4 billion next year

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,077
-5
11,376
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
43 Million Doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Administrated Worldwide, Nation’s Production Capacity to reach 4 Billion Next Year
By Global Times Published: Feb 20, 2021 01:16 PM


Sinopharm

Forty-three million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm have been administrated worldwide, with 34 million in China and the country's yearly production capacity could reach 4 billion by the end of 2022, China Central Television (CCTV) reported Saturday.

China has issued emergency approval for clinical trials for 16 COVID-19 vaccines candidates with six in Phase III, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

Eighteen production lines for COVID-19 vaccines have been established. The nation's annual COVID-19 vaccines production capacity is expected to reach 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 and 4 billion by the end of 2022, Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association told CCTV.

Four billion would cover 40 percent of world demand, Feng previously told the Global Times.

The Global Times also learned from another Beijing-based producer Sinovac Biotech on Wednesday that the company's second production line is now making more than one million doses a day.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China has provided vaccines to 53 developing countries and is exporting vaccines to 22 countries. Eight foreign leaders have been vaccinated with a Chinese vaccine.

China has also approved 22 drugs for COVID-19 and its indications for clinical trials; Twenty-four million coronavirus test kits of 54 different types are being produced each day, according to CCTV.

Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202102/1215987.shtml

EupUzQ_VEAEJIS9.jpeg


China's Manufacturing capability always amazing 😲



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1362995212411236356
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,539
-1
4,331
Country
China
Location
Thailand
43 Million Doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Administrated Worldwide
Click to expand...
And mouthbreathers here are telling us China
Daniel808 said:
43 Million Doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Administrated Worldwide, Nation’s Production Capacity to reach 4 Billion Next Year
By Global Times Published: Feb 20, 2021 01:16 PM


Sinopharm

Forty-three million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm have been administrated worldwide, with 34 million in China and the country's yearly production capacity could reach 4 billion by the end of 2022, China Central Television (CCTV) reported Saturday.

China has issued emergency approval for clinical trials for 16 COVID-19 vaccines candidates with six in Phase III, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

Eighteen production lines for COVID-19 vaccines have been established. The nation's annual COVID-19 vaccines production capacity is expected to reach 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 and 4 billion by the end of 2022, Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association told CCTV.

Four billion would cover 40 percent of world demand, Feng previously told the Global Times.

The Global Times also learned from another Beijing-based producer Sinovac Biotech on Wednesday that the company's second production line is now making more than one million doses a day.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China has provided vaccines to 53 developing countries and is exporting vaccines to 22 countries. Eight foreign leaders have been vaccinated with a Chinese vaccine.

China has also approved 22 drugs for COVID-19 and its indications for clinical trials; Twenty-four million coronavirus test kits of 54 different types are being produced each day, according to CCTV.

Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202102/1215987.shtml

View attachment 717994

China's Manufacturing capability always amazing 😲



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1362995212411236356
Click to expand...
Indians and Americans sure are angry that China is saving the world yet another time.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
22,442
24
16,382
Country
United States
Location
United States
Globenim said:
And mouthbreathers here are telling us China

Indians and Americans sure are angry that China is saving the world yet another time.
Click to expand...
From that Chinese list of countries we are happy China can take up the slack in the developing world due to the overwhelming demand in the developed world for specifically Western created vaccines.

In the past this would have left many counties with no solution and no hope. With China's vaccine at least some glimmer of hope is better than nothing.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom