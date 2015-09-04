43 Chinese Companies to Invest in Gwadar SEZ

The first phase of the special economic zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been completed, and 43 Chinese companies are going to invest in it, while 200 more companies have also registered for investments.

He added that besides infrastructure and energy projects, various industries, including textiles, chemicals, automobiles, and Mobiles will be set up in the Gwadar industrial zone, and that they will lead to more employment opportunities in the region.

He also announced that a liquefied natural gas terminal will be established at Gwadar Port, and that clad in Pakistan’s national attire, the “CPEC is a great economic project.

