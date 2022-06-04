42 injured as protesters clash with police in Yerevan Forty-two people applies to various medical centers as of 22:30 as protesters clashed with police in Yerevan, the Ministry of Health informs.According to the Ministry, 22 are police officers.

That is the reason because democracy is a bad idea.Opposition politicians take advantage of country conflicts to achieve power and money.If opposition politicians are so interested in Artsakh, they can take the guns and conquer it by themselves with his own hands.