What's new

41 commit suicide in Thatta district during April

AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
11,406
-1
11,939
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

41 commit suicide in Thatta district during April​

Anti-PPP coalition termed the rise in suicides a testament to the bad governance of the ruling party of the province

breaking inflation, he said. The former CM of Sindh said people are ending their lives because they have lost hope against hunger, poverty, and unemployment.

Educated youth are unemployed, people lack access to essential healthcare, and suffer from food insecurity, he added. The corruption of PPP government has gobbled up the billions of rupees allocated for the welfare of common people.


Published in The Express Tribune, April 26th, 2023.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
45% of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey
Replies
7
Views
131
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
HAIDER
Elections in Punjab on April 30, announces President Alvi
Replies
0
Views
157
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Two camps emerge as coalition mulls talks with PTI
Replies
1
Views
142
Neelo
Neelo
ghazi52
6 Balochistan policemen martyred in Jacobabad during hostage rescue operation
Replies
1
Views
184
Khan_patriot
Khan_patriot
muhammadhafeezmalik
‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
1K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom