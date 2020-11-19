Log in
4000°F (2200°C) LIGHTSABER TEST (CUTS ANYTHING!)
Thread starter
Hamartia Antidote
Start date
Nov 19, 2020
Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,474
23
15,901
Country
Location
Nov 19, 2020
#1
dharmi
BANNED
Apr 15, 2020
1,134
-1
645
Country
Location
Nov 19, 2020
#2
very cool, it's actually a protosaber.
early versions required a powerpack.
jamahir
ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
19,282
16
17,574
Country
Location
49 minutes ago
#3
I like the artistically designed nozzle.
KAL-EL
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,185
7
7,937
Country
Location
44 minutes ago
#4
Interesting..
One must have a high degree of invulnerability to be Impervious to this device
Smoke
FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
675
0
1,047
Country
Location
36 minutes ago
#5
Nice! But that is just a flamethrower
