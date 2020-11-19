What's new

4000°F (2200°C) LIGHTSABER TEST (CUTS ANYTHING!)

KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,185
7
7,937
Country
United States
Location
United States
Interesting..

One must have a high degree of invulnerability to be Impervious to this device
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom