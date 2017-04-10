I saw the photo of United states of America 400 to 600 fighter jets and bombers air raids in 1944. Mustangs, spitfires, bombers planes and others



USA has been doing all that since 1940. After 70 years big countries like China and India cannot think of a single air raid with 400+ war planes. Asia has been adding people only (3.5 billion people), poverty, low technology.



America is Number #1 in military and development for some good reasons. America can fly 25,000 fighter jets (F-16 and above) in full scale wars and BIG wars.



Example: India has only 240 Sukhoi -30 fighter jets as show of force.