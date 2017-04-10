What's new

400 to 600 fighter jets and bombers air raids

L

Liaslia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
217
0
48
Country
United States
Location
United States
I saw the photo of United states of America 400 to 600 fighter jets and bombers air raids in 1944. Mustangs, spitfires, bombers planes and others

USA has been doing all that since 1940. After 70 years big countries like China and India cannot think of a single air raid with 400+ war planes. Asia has been adding people only (3.5 billion people), poverty, low technology.

America is Number #1 in military and development for some good reasons. America can fly 25,000 fighter jets (F-16 and above) in full scale wars and BIG wars.

Example: India has only 240 Sukhoi -30 fighter jets as show of force.
 
L

Liaslia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
217
0
48
Country
United States
Location
United States
I S I said:
you stupid. America don't even have that much pilots nor they have 25k jets. are you 8 or something?
Click to expand...
You live is your mother's basement ? USA can make 10,000 fighters during full scale war. USA is not India
 
I S I

I S I

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 25, 2015
9,141
-28
14,147
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Liaslia said:
You live is your mother's basement ? USA can make 10,000 fighters during full scale war. USA is not India
Click to expand...
i could sĺap you 40000 times per second on your face IF you comes in front of me.


the keywords here are IF, COULDA, WOULDA, SHOULDA
 
Last edited:
Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
843
0
1,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Liaslia said:
After 70 years big countries like China and India cannot think of a single air raid with 400+ war planes
Click to expand...
now its not required.

10 fighter with 100% precision strike weapons can do the same job as done by 200+ planes doing carpet bombing when precision rate was merely 10%
 
L

Liaslia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
217
0
48
Country
United States
Location
United States
The sky was full of fighter jets and bombers in a single raid. It was swarm of war machines

50 Chinese military attack helicopters swarm military base

See all: http://chilp.it
 
Last edited:
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
5,369
8
9,680
Country
United States
Location
United States
Liaslia said:
USA has been doing all that since 1940. After 70 years big countries like China and India cannot think of a single air raid with 400+ war planes. Asia has been adding people only (3.5 billion people), poverty, low technology.
Click to expand...
Putting China and India into the same category with regard to their air forces is an absolute insult.
Liaslia said:
Russia has 15000 to 20,000 battle tanks ready for WAR
Click to expand...
And how many of those tanks are actually serviceable or modern?
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,379
0
3,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
the era of automobiles industry can make plane is long gone (WW2). The modern aircraft are so precise engineering product that only experts and relevant engineers can build them, just in their facility. So no war time production can go beyond those facility production rate. A smart enemy will hit that facility first to cripple new air craft production.
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
10,979
49
12,361
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Oracle said:
now its not required.

10 fighter with 100% precision strike weapons can do the same job as done by 200+ planes doing carpet bombing when precision rate was merely 10%
Click to expand...
That might be true in some situations but one must be mindful of the complexities of battles in modern times.

Numbers are important.

1. Reduction in number of sorties required to take out designated targets
1.1. Less stress on frames
1.2. Capacity to meet objectives in shorter time frame
2. Capacity to bear potential losses
3. Wider coverage and reach in a theater of operations
3.1. Capacity to establish situational awareness
3.2. Capacity to provide support to forces on the ground on demand (CAP)
4. Reserves
 
L

Liaslia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
217
0
48
Country
United States
Location
United States
In 1944, Mustangs, spitfires, big bombers were the best technology.

India had 0 fighter jets and battle tanks in 1944
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
HOW TRUMP UNLEASHED MEDITERRANEAN ARSENAL ON ASSAD
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
8K
khanasifm
khanasifm
The SC
Anatomy of a 20th century Total War: The Iran-Iraq war
Replies
5
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
The SC
The Arab-Israeli War of 1973: Honor, Oil, and Blood
Replies
3
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
S
What if? 1939
Replies
6
Views
2K
lemurian
lemurian
CardSharp
Argentine Airpower in the Falklands War: An Operational View
Replies
0
Views
3K
CardSharp
CardSharp

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top