"$400 Billion... 1st Time Ever," Says PM Modi As India Sets Export Record

New Delhi:
Hailing India's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted today that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.







"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal," PM Modi tweeted.



He posted graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.

Good Going.

500 billion goods export by next fiscal was the target, it seems govt will achieve it with ease.

India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23: DGFT official​


This is just goods exports with services exports of around $250 billion in FY22 and $325 billion in next fiscal we are looking at combined exports of around 850 billion in FY 23.

Services exports likely to touch $1 trillion 3 years before target

Services exports likely to touch $1 trillion 3 years before target

Service exports contribute to 40% of total exports but have been growing at a faster clip than merchandise exports. India's target for merchandise exports for FY22is $400 billion while that for service exports is $240 billion.
even tiny hong kong is ahead of india .
This thread is prime example of Toxic and Stupidest form of Rivalry.

No Pakistani will comment on such thread relating Indian progress neither will any Indian comment on any Pakistani achievement.
Just nitpicking the S*** in each other country and only sticking to its promotion in onlinr wasting precious time on internet.
This rivalry is not that we have to become better then our rival. Rather we have to Cherrypick every bad thing in our rival and publish it to defame and degrade them.

Anyways on topic. Congratulations. I hope This hard earned foreign exchange of Working class should be spent more on Human skills developement and importing Knowledge and expertise more and on imported weapons and bosting outdated 19th century Ultranationalism concepts less.
 

