"$400 Billion... 1st Time Ever," Says PM Modi As India Sets Export Record

This thread is prime example of Toxic and Stupidest form of Rivalry.



No Pakistani will comment on such thread relating Indian progress neither will any Indian comment on any Pakistani achievement.

Just nitpicking the S*** in each other country and only sticking to its promotion in onlinr wasting precious time on internet.

This rivalry is not that we have to become better then our rival. Rather we have to Cherrypick every bad thing in our rival and publish it to defame and degrade them.



Anyways on topic. Congratulations. I hope This hard earned foreign exchange of Working class should be spent more on Human skills developement and importing Knowledge and expertise more and on imported weapons and bosting outdated 19th century Ultranationalism concepts less.