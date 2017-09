Up to 400,000 Rohingya Muslims flee Myanmar

'Around 60 percent of these refugees are children,' UNICEF warns

About 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar since Aug. 25, the UN said on Thursday.



"Up to 400,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since Aug. 25, with thousands more arriving every day. Around 60 percent are children," the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, said in a statement.



“There are acute shortages of everything, most critically shelter, food and clean water,” UNICEF’s Representative in Bangladesh Edouard Beigbeder said.



UNICEF appealed for $7.3 million to provide emergency support to Rohingya children in Bangladesh over the next four months.



The Rohingya, described by the UN as among the world's most persecuted peoples, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

