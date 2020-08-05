What's new

40 years of home [online] banking

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,090
23
15,670
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.securetrustbank.com

40 years of home banking

Incredibly, the fortieth anniversary of home computer banking will soon be upon us, but a lot ha ...
www.securetrustbank.com www.securetrustbank.com

Incredibly, the fortieth anniversary of home computer banking will soon be upon us, but a lot has happened in those four decades. We take a look at the numerous developments that have taken us to online banking as we know it today.

It was December 1980 when United American Bank in Knoxville, Tennessee, partnered with electronics retailer Radio Shack to produce a secure custom modem for the TRS-80 home computer. This enabled the bank's customers to securely access their account information so that they could pay bills, check account balances and review loan applications; after they'd paid a monthly instalment for the service.

Homelink service in UK
In the UK, it was nearly two years later when what we would recognise as online banking was first seen. Nottingham Building Society launched its Homelink service in September 1982 through a partnership with the Bank of Scotland and BT's Prestel; a brand name for the Post Office's Viewdata videotex system that had been launched in 1979.

By using Prestel and a computer connected to the telephone system and television, users could transfer money between accounts, pay bills and arrange loans. However, in order to make transfers and bill payments, a written instruction giving details of the intended recipient had to be sent to the building society so that they could set up the details on the Homelink system.

Internet banking
Jump forward about 13 years and 1995 was when Wells Fargo became the first US bank to add account services to its website. In the same year, Presidential became the first US bank to open bank accounts over the internet. It was May 1997 when Nationwide would become the first UK provider of an internet banking service.

In the early 2000s, television banking with digital TV sets was trialled as a more convenient way for customers to pay bills, set up standing orders and transfer funds, as well as buy insurance. HSBC led the short-lived revolution, providing the service to customers that had a BskyB subscription.

Popularity of online banking
Since these early days, online banking has proved to be very popular. In fact, Statista - a provider of consumer data - claims that online banking has experienced year-on-year growth every single year since 2007 and reached 73 per cent in 2019; meaning nearly three out of four Brits are now using online banking.

Safety online
Naturally, we have to feel safe when banking online and that's achieved by the introduction of numerous measures to keep data safe, whether we're using computers or mobile devices.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China is home to four of the world’s five largest unicorns, led by Alibaba’s Ant Group
Replies
0
Views
351
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
CrazyZ
Rupee depreciation: a boon for Pakistan's IT exports
Replies
4
Views
270
SEOminati
S
B
Can forex reserve be used for dev projects? PM asks officials to find out
2
Replies
16
Views
913
Atlas
Atlas
B
Business leaders seek establishment of free trade and warehousing zones
Replies
0
Views
316
Black_cats
B
beijingwalker
Only the US has more coronavirus cases than India. But unlike Trump, its leader seems immune from criticism
Replies
13
Views
650
Chhatrapati
Chhatrapati

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top