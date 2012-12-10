40 Rohingya leaders on Bhasan Char visit

A delegation of 40 members from 34 Rohingya camps of Cox's Bazar went on a visit to the Bhasan Char to observe the situation under the supervision of Armed Forces on Saturday morning."The Rohingya leaders will check what kind of facilities are built in Bhasan char for them," said Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mahbubul Alam Talukder."The Rohingyas from the refugee camps would be interested in moving to Bhasan Char after being informed about the situation there," he added.Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Kamal Hossain said that "The 'Go and see' visit has been arranged to give an idea about Bhasan Char to the Rohingyas."The island has been developed as an eco-friendly human habitat with an estimated cost of Tk 3,000 crore to relocate nearly one lakh Rohingyas from the 11 lakh, who are living in the 34 camps in Cox's Bazar.A 13-km long flood control dam has been constructed to protect the 40 sq km area from tides and tidal surges. Infrastructure for 120 cluster villages suitable for one lakh Rohingyas has been built. Cyclone centres, necessary education and medical infrastructure have also been constructed.The government has already rescued more than 300 Rohingyas from the sea who were trying to flee to Malaysia, and taken them to Bhasan Char. The Bangladesh Navy was supervising these Rohingyas. The inspection team will talk to them as well.