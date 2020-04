About 40 doctors of a distinguished medical college were quarantined after a trauma patient they performed an emergency surgery upon turned out positive for the Wuhan coronavirus on Saturday night. The patient had deliberately hidden his travel history at the time of his admission and it was later discovered that he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Markaz Nizamuddin, New Delhi.An autorickshaw driver from Khadki, the patient had met with the accident and suffered internal bleeding when he was taken to the hospital on March 31.A team of doctors, along with nurses, had performed an emergency surgery involving resection of the part of his injured intestine. However, when the patient developed fever a couple of days later, the hospital staff became suspicious and enquired his mother about his travel history. It was then that the patient’s mother admitted that her son had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat meet organised in Markaz Nizamuddin, New Delhi. The patient’s throat swab sample was then sent for test on Friday and the report which came a day later said the patient has tested positive for COVID-19.Soon after the patient being positive for novel coronavirus came in, the patient was shifted to YCM hospital in Pimpri. The throat swab samples of 40 surgeons and resident doctors who had come in contact with him were sent to the National Institute of Virology. The doctors have been placed in quarantine in separate rooms on one of the hospital’s floors, said a senior official of hospital-cum-college.. Their throat swab samples have also been sent for testing.