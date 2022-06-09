What's new

40% of patients seeking treatment at Vellore CMC are Bangladeshis

Own reporter

Bogra
Published: 06 June 2022, 09:13

Deepak Thomas Abraham, Professor, Department of Endocrine Surgery, CMC Hospital addressed the workshop. Wednesday at the Mom Inn Hotel in Bogra

Deepak Thomas Abraham, Professor, Department of Endocrine Surgery, CMC Hospital addressed the workshop. Wednesday at the Mom Inn Hotel in Bogra
Photo: Prothom Alo

About 40 per cent of the outpatients at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India, are Bangladeshi. But if the skills of specialist doctors can be increased in the country, then it is possible to provide quality services of CMC.

This was stated by Professor Deepak Thomas Abraham, Department of Endocrine Surgery, CMC Hospital, at a workshop in Bogra on Wednesday. The workshop was organized with the doctors of government and private medical colleges in North Bengal. Deepak Thomas was the special guest at the event.

The workshop was organized by the private TMSS Medical College at the five star hotel Mom Inn in Bogra. The workshop was attended by several principals and senior doctors of government and private medical colleges in 18 districts of North Bengal.

Deepak Thomas said that besides enhancing the skills of the doctors, modern facilities should also be ensured in the hospital. If this is possible, India-dependence among Bangladeshis for better treatment will be greatly reduced. The cost of treatment of patients will also be saved.

Moudud Hossain Alamgir, executive consultant of TMSS health department and former principal of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College, presided over the workshop. MC Mishra, former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, spoke via video conference.

Professor Mishra said the next hour is the most important for an injured patient in any accident. The patient's life and death depend to a large extent on the inability to take appropriate action and ensure proper treatment at this time. For this reason, doctors should give utmost importance to the one hour after the accident.

Vice Chancellor of Rajshahi Medical University AZM Mostaq Hossain addressed the workshop as the chief guest. Former Head of Surgery Department of AIIMS Anurag Srivastava, President of BMA Bogra District Branch Professor Mostafa Alam and Executive Director of TMSS Hosne Ara Begum spoke as special guests.
Khadija Nazneen, a gynecologist and obstetrician at Rexham Mailer Hospital in Wales, UK, spoke about her work experience in medical care in Bangladesh and the UK.

Speaking on the occasion, Moudud Hossain Alamgir, Executive Consultant, TMSS Health Department, said that sustainable management needs to be developed through exchange of technology, experience, services, training and research activities of Bangladeshi doctors with world renowned hospitals like CMC, EEMS, India. If this is possible, the ability to meet the challenges of medical services in the coming days will be greatly increased.

Rezaul Alam, Principal of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College, Bogra, Afzal Hossain, former Vice Chancellor of Haji Danesh University of Science and Technology, Matiur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director of TMSS and others also spoke at the workshop.
 
Bangladeshis..


Putting food in Indian bowls since time immemorial..



The relationship could be one of mutual benefit but the hindutvadis would much rather ruin a good thing with their senseless and unsubstantiated ramblings about illegal Bangladeshis...
 
Bangladeshis..


Putting food in Indian bowls since time immemorial..



The relationship could be one of mutual benefit but the hindutvadis would much rather ruin a good thing with their senseless and unsubstantiated ramblings about illegal Bangladeshis...
Shalara jei patey khai - oi patei.....
 
You read it wrong.

Its more like Indians keeping Bangladeshis alive, since 1971.

@Joe Shearer Babu Moshai, tumi ki bol?
No, Indians have a done alot of good for Bangladesh no doubt about that but to say we haven't repaid those favours a dozen folds over is ridiculous.


Simply getting rid of a hostile nation in East Pakistan was worth the whole '71 hassle.




And believe me, The RSS-BJP axis and their anti-muslim/anti-BD rhetoric is the only reason we despise the India of today, heck, even level headed Indians despise the India of today..



Otherwise, the Bangladeshi people have literally zero, I repeat zero, issues with India or Indians.




You are yourselves the reason for us not getting along..



No point tagging Joe Dada, being the true Indian he is, who isn't blinded by saffron tinted glasses, he too can see how this Indian government has lost the plot and ruined their relationship with Bangladesh.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Moudud Hossain Alamgir, Executive Consultant, TMSS Health Department, said that sustainable management needs to be developed through exchange of technology, experience, services, training and research activities of Bangladeshi doctors with world renowned hospitals like CMC, EEMS, India. If this is possible, the ability to meet the challenges of medical services in the coming days will be greatly increased.
It is not the CMC or EEMS that is taking patients away from BD by force. Hospitals are service providers. Our patients do not get good treatments in the local BD hospitals. So, many of them sell properties and go to India to see doctors.

There are no good hospitals and good doctors/ surgeons even in Dhaka, let alone the local towns. I see tens of electronic medical devices here in the hospitals. India must have them, but BD may produce syringes and stethoscopes only. I am not sure, though. Go to a dentist. You will see all the devices including inclined chairs are second-hand Japanese products.

So, why should we criticize India for our own faults? BD claims to have a high GDP, but on what basis I just do not know.
 
Bangladeshis dreaming of going to paradise with a 1000 virgins instead of studying medicine.

Thank you Zia and Ershad for building thousands of Madrasas!

Indian doctors thank you!

Why are all these people seeking help from hindu doctors when they could be with a 1000 virgins in paradise!!???

Mujib flirted with socialism. And idiot Zia and idiot Ershad slept with Islamists.

Proper development only started about a decade ago with Hasina.

Thank god for Saifur, Kibria and Muhith - otherwise BD would be in even more deep shit!!!
 
