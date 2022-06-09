40% of patients seeking treatment at Vellore CMC are Bangladeshis

Own reporter ​

BograPublished: 06 June 2022, 09:13Deepak Thomas Abraham, Professor, Department of Endocrine Surgery, CMC Hospital addressed the workshop. Wednesday at the Mom Inn Hotel in BograPhoto: Prothom AloAbout 40 per cent of the outpatients at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India, are Bangladeshi. But if the skills of specialist doctors can be increased in the country, then it is possible to provide quality services of CMC.This was stated by Professor Deepak Thomas Abraham, Department of Endocrine Surgery, CMC Hospital, at a workshop in Bogra on Wednesday. The workshop was organized with the doctors of government and private medical colleges in North Bengal. Deepak Thomas was the special guest at the event.The workshop was organized by the private TMSS Medical College at the five star hotel Mom Inn in Bogra. The workshop was attended by several principals and senior doctors of government and private medical colleges in 18 districts of North Bengal.Deepak Thomas said that besides enhancing the skills of the doctors, modern facilities should also be ensured in the hospital. If this is possible, India-dependence among Bangladeshis for better treatment will be greatly reduced. The cost of treatment of patients will also be saved.Moudud Hossain Alamgir, executive consultant of TMSS health department and former principal of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College, presided over the workshop. MC Mishra, former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, spoke via video conference.Professor Mishra said the next hour is the most important for an injured patient in any accident. The patient's life and death depend to a large extent on the inability to take appropriate action and ensure proper treatment at this time. For this reason, doctors should give utmost importance to the one hour after the accident.Vice Chancellor of Rajshahi Medical University AZM Mostaq Hossain addressed the workshop as the chief guest. Former Head of Surgery Department of AIIMS Anurag Srivastava, President of BMA Bogra District Branch Professor Mostafa Alam and Executive Director of TMSS Hosne Ara Begum spoke as special guests.Khadija Nazneen, a gynecologist and obstetrician at Rexham Mailer Hospital in Wales, UK, spoke about her work experience in medical care in Bangladesh and the UK.Speaking on the occasion, Moudud Hossain Alamgir, Executive Consultant, TMSS Health Department, said that sustainable management needs to be developed through exchange of technology, experience, services, training and research activities of Bangladeshi doctors with world renowned hospitals like CMC, EEMS, India. If this is possible, the ability to meet the challenges of medical services in the coming days will be greatly increased.Rezaul Alam, Principal of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College, Bogra, Afzal Hossain, former Vice Chancellor of Haji Danesh University of Science and Technology, Matiur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director of TMSS and others also spoke at the workshop.