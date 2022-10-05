40% of China’s fighter fleet could be grounded due to lack of spares from Russia

China’s J-10C Fighter jet with Domestic WS-10 Taihang Engine Enters Air Force Service China’s J-10C fighter aircraft with indigenous WS-10 Taihang engines have entered operational service with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Images released by China National TV from a PLAAF live shooting exercise at an unspecified location show J-10C ‘Vigorous Dragons’ with...

Another whiteman self masturbation article. Nothing but propaganda.The Russian even wants China to sell UCAV but due to our neutral stance. No arms are sold to Russia at the moment.And here we got one smart Alec article making a fool of itself.If China really depend on Russia for aero engine. J-10CE export to PAF will never happened.