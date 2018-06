$40 billion export target: Ambitious or lackluster?

Published at 08:16 pm June 20th, 2018

Last updated at 09:05 pm June 20th, 2018

In the proposed budget, the government offered 15% corporate tax for the RMG sector while other export-oriented sectors are to pay 35% corporate tax.



To achieve the export target, the government should prioritize the emerging sector and take measures to expand the export basket, according to business people.



An exporter who is in the IT industry said Bangladesh's export is dominated by the apparel sector, which contributes over 82% to total export earnings.



“This is not a good development strategy. If the sector fails or falls into trouble, the whole economy will suffer,” he said.



“The apparel sector always enjoys the highest government benefits due to their strong lobby, which discourages others and creates an unfair situation,” he said.



Bangladesh needs to concentrate on emerging sectors such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, jute diversified goods, plastic goods, and the leather sector, he added.