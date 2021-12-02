40 Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay in Mumbai; fake passports, Aadhaar cards recovered

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

A case has been registered under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreign Nationals Act

Documents found from the Bangladeshi nationals had addresses of Mumbai, Bhiwandi, and Gujarat

As per police, these Bangladeshis used the IMO App to communicate with the person who reportedly helped them in crossing the border

Maharashtra: 40 Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay in Bhiwandi; fake passports, Aadhaar cards recovered The Bhiwandi Police on Tuesday said that 40 Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested for allegedly staying in the country without proper documentation.

An officer said on Tuesday that 40 Bangladeshis were arrested in and around Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district for staying illegally. They lived in three different police limits in Bhiwandi.Yogesh Chavan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone 2, Bhiwandi, told reporters that the arrested men were working as labourers at different locations.They did not have any valid documents to stay in India, he said. A case was filed under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreign Nationals Act.Several raids were carried out in and around the powerloom town, he said, leading to the arrests.A total of 20 Bangladeshis were arrested in Shanti Nagar, and 10 arrests each were made within the bounds of Bhiwandi town and Narpoli police station.Police have seized fake passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and 28 mobile phones worth Rs 94,000.Documents found from these Bangladeshi nationals contained addresses of Mumbai, Gujarat, and Bhiwandi.Police claimed that these Bangladeshis used the IMO App to communicate with relatives in the neighbouring country and with the person who reportedly assisted them in crossing the border.Last week, the Karnataka Police had arrested five Bangladeshis residing illegally on Bengaluru's outskirts. Araga Jnanendra, the Karnataka Home Minister, responded to the arrests by saying that illegal immigrants can threaten the country's security. Jananendra said all police stations have been ordered to identify and arrest illegal immigrants.The immigrants worked on coffee plantations and on construction sites. "We will get the facts out from them as to how many have sneaked into our state," said Jnanendra.."