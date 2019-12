There’s no safety, no refuge even for young children. In-fact, they are the mostvulnerable and unsuspecting prey for the most vicious and vile sexual predators- men. This is exactly what happened to 4-year-old Jannat.Justice for Jannat#DemandPublicHangingofPedophiles!!When little Jannat went missing from her home in durband, Mansehra– her parents looked desperately for her everywhere but to no avail. She had been missing for 4 days now and her parents had lost all hope for her safe return. Until news of her being found came to them-unfortunately not all news is good news.Tiny Jannat had been found but she was barely alive. After being abducted -from outside her home- a group of pedophiles, raped and then dumped her inside a barren 80-feet deep well, a few miles away from the village.Jannat was a warrior who survived the soul-scarring incident at the hands of those barbaric men and somehow managed to regain consciousness inside the well. She kept crying and screaming for 4 days straight in the hope that someone would be able to save her from the hell that she had been thrown into.Mansehra: 4-year-old Jannat, after she was retrieved from the well.Some locals heard her screaming for help and informed the authorities. Jannat was finally pulled out of the abandoned well but she was critical -hanging on for dear life. Shivering from the cold and starving from hunger she was taken to the nearest hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.Her father, Mohammad Nazakat told the media that there were no proper facilities at King Abdullah Hospital (where his daughter was taken) which is why she could not get proper treatment. He also alleged that there were no doctors at the said local hospital when they took Jannat there and that the dispensers were unable to save her. The staff at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Oghi did not help him either in regards to his daughters post mortem nor did the District Headquarters Hospital.This is just one of the many cases that happen every.single.day.None of us can even begin to imagine what 4-year-old Jannat endured. At an age where she could not even in her wildest thoughts comprehend what was happening to her while it happened.This needs to stop.