With over 1.5 billion Muslims of the world fasting in the exact same month, at the exact same time of the year, following a similar routine, Ramadan sends a strong message of a religious bond among the entire Muslim community. Fasting is, no doubt, a challenging practice and is made even more demanding when the month of Ramadan falls in the hot summer months.Altered sleep patterns, different times of meals, and for some the change in the exercise and training schedules as well, make this month entirely different from the other eleven months of the year. All these changes affect the energy levels, mood patterns, and, of course, the output in the professional work.In Ramadan, since there is a change in the daily life pattern, you must first understand your body needs. Neglecting your body needs would bring unwanted problems.Being dull, lazy, and lethargic is not an option in Ramadan, especially when you have a tough and demanding routine on the normal days. Mostly people are struggling to keep themselves up to the mark in everything but cannot manage to do so in this month.So, how to keep ourselves active in Ramadan?Relax, this does not require a lot of hard work. Just follow a few simple tips and you will surely achieve your targets.For instance, if your body demands full sleep, and on average a person requires a sleep of 6 hours daily, so you must try and adjust your sleeping patterns between Iftar and Suhoor. Avoid watching late night movies, hanging out, and reading books if your body excessively needs to rest.Just like the sleeping pattern, the need of food intake differs from person to person depending upon the metabolism. But there definitely comes the time in a day where everybody feels lower energy levels and strives to remain active.Consumption of fresh and unflavored yogurt is also recommended in Suhoor as it would help to keep your thirst level in control during the fast.All you need to do is to focus on your food pattern in Iftar and Suhoor which determines your level of energy throughout the day. To keep your energy level stored for a longer part of the day you must take in the food that is slow to digest or food that is rich in energy and has a high level of carbohydrates and proteins.Dates, Bananas, Homemade milkshakes, Khajla, Pheni, egg sandwich, are all food items that supply sufficient level of carbohydrates with dates especially packed with lots of energy. Consumption of fresh and unflavored yogurt is also recommended in Suhoor as it would help to keep your thirst level in control during the fast.