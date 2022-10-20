What's new

4 Turkic Khanates in the modern area and why Pakistan should use them as anabolic steriods

This guys are no joke and armed to the teeth thanks to Turkey feeding them drones and latest tech available conventionally they are formidable.. We saw what Azerbaijan has and that is just the smaller of the Khanates. Just randomly selected two of the 4 Khanates. There is technically 5 five but one of them is geographically far away which is azer. You got Kazakh, Uzbek, Turkmen and Kyrgyrs.. The Uzbeks and Turkmen are closer to our borders making them ideal


They serve potentially as the greatest tool for Pakistan. You can't ask for better cannon fodders then these guys they were breed for war no other race is war-breed other then the Turkics they are legendary on the frontlines. No quits and harsh folks..

These are the people who descented upon India from all valleys and mountain tops

Pakistan has injected itself with anabolic steriods already in the forum of Pashtuns and Afghans which is quite credible dose but adding the Turkics on top of the Afghan dosis into a mixture would become something called the giant inter-galatic overdosis..

The holy grail formula is called Turkics united with Pashtuns on your side.. Now that is an unstoppable formula
 
damn this cringe multi ID battalion dude is back at it again, wtf
In any type of war or defense you need cannon fodders reserver.. That is just the reality and the more cannon fodders you have the better standing.. Just look at NATO? they are US cannon fodders.. We need cannon fodders in fact there is always need to expand aka meaning expand gather more cannon fodders constantly... Example why do you think US cough NATO cough is expanding.. They constantly need more cannon fodders..

The only cringe is you
 
Yes, but we have to make an Economic Union with zero or minimum customs duties just like the European Union and then also cooperate on Security. We can make the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) effective and work for the economic uplift of all the countries in the region.
 
They serve potentially as the greatest tool for Pakistan. You can't ask for better cannon fodders then these guys they were breed for war no other race is war-breed other then the Turkics they are legendary on the frontlines. No quits and harsh folks..
But how?
 
You won't see folks more legendary then them in warfare there is not a corner in the entire Eurasian continent they haven't fought in..

We could make allies with them that is how and expand our lobby strength there
You say you want to use them as cannon fodder.

First of all,when an army is "legendary",then they are not cannon fodder. You can't say that you need them as cannon fodder and say they are the best warriors in the world.

Second,how and why would the Turkic republics,become vassals of Pakistan. They are more likely to ally themselves with Russia,than Pakistan.
 

