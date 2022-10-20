4 Turkic Khanates in the modern area and why Pakistan should use them as anabolic steriods

This guys are no joke and armed to the teeth thanks to Turkey feeding them drones and latest tech available conventionally they are formidable.. We saw what Azerbaijan has and that is just the smaller of the Khanates. Just randomly selected two of the 4 Khanates. There is technically 5 five but one of them is geographically far away which is azer. You got Kazakh, Uzbek, Turkmen and Kyrgyrs.. The Uzbeks and Turkmen are closer to our borders making them idealChagatai Khanate/TimuridIlKhanateThey serve potentially as the greatest tool for Pakistan. You can't ask for better cannon fodders then these guys they were breed for war no other race is war-breed other then the Turkics they are legendary on the frontlines. No quits and harsh folks..These are the people who descented upon India from all valleys and mountain topsPakistan has injected itself with anabolic steriods already in the forum of Pashtuns and Afghans which is quite credible dose but adding the Turkics on top of the Afghan dosis into a mixture would become something called the giant inter-galatic overdosis..The holy grail formula is called Turkics united with Pashtuns on your side.. Now that is an unstoppable formula