4 Terrorists Killed in North and South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in areas of North Waziristan and South Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the intelligence-based raids were carried out in the Datakhel area of North Waziristan and Zoida area of South Waziristan.

During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists including terrorist commanders Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), terrorist commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and terrorist commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) killed.

The ISPR said that terrorist commander Abdul Adam Zeb remained involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and local population since 2014.

“Abdul Adam Zeb was involved in IED attacks, firing, attacks on government buildings, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and recruiting and organising terrorists in Muhammad Khel, Boya, Datakhel of North Waziristan and Zoida areas of South Waziristan,” said the ISPR.

Terrorist commanders Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and other TTP’s terrorist commanders. They remained involved in the attacks on Security Forces and LEAs security check posts, Military convoys, attack on Ladha Fort in 2007, IED attacks and other sabotage activities in South Waziristan, the ISPR added.

In a similar action, security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan yesterday, killing eight militants including three commanders.

According to the ISPR, the intelligence-based raids were carried out in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan and after an exchange of fire, eight terrorists including three militant commanders were killed.

Four terrorists killed in Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in areas of North Waziristan and South Waziristan
Total 12 killed in 2 days
 
