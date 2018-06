The encounter started this morning after security officers received intelligence input about the presence of terrorists.

Local terrorists affiliated to the global Islamic terror group ISIS were reportedly involved in the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, state police chief SP Vaid has tweeted. Four terrorists were killed in the encounter, which started around 5.30 am. The gun-battle -- second since the ceasefire was called off in the Valley on Sunday -- has also claimed the lives of a policeman and a civilian. The operation is still on.In February, after a policeman was killed, Mr Vaid had admitted that the global terror group indeed has a presence in the Valley. While the presence was not "substantial", it was "indeed a worrying sign, because ISIS foothold in Kashmir will have a different meaning," the state police chief had told NDTV.Preliminary information indicated that the terrorists were holed up inside a house in the south Kashmir district. The owner of the house where they were hiding died in the crossfire and his wife has been injured. Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar and Anantnag, reported news agency ANI.The encounter started this morning after security officers received intelligence input about the presence of terrorists, a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The search operation turned into a gunfight, after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.The cordon and search operations against terrorists, which had been suspended by the Centre for a month during Ramdan, resumed after Eid.Two days later, the government of Mehbooba Mufti collapsed as the BJP pulled out of the alliance. Under the Governor's Rule, the Centre plans to crack down on terrorists who had expanded their operations during the ceasefire. The number of terror attacks had more than doubled over the last month. On Tuesday, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in Pulwama's Tral after a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces, police said.Ref: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/gun...-terrorists-in-south-kashmirs-anatnag-1871431