4 Terrorists killed in Kachi , Balochistan - April 2021 .

CTD kills 4 suspected terrorists in Kachi
During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and alleged terrorists
Our Correspondent April 14, 2021
PHOTO: KP POLICE
QUETTA:
At least four suspected terrorists were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department during an intelligence based operation in Balochistan’s Kachi district on Tuesday.
According to CTD Spokesperson, a major terror plot by Lashker-e-Jhangvi, a banned terror outfit was thwarted by CTD officials in the mountainous area of Bolan.
During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and alleged terrorists, resulting in the killing of Akram Zehri, Ahmedullah, Sikandar and Shahdi Khan.
The CTD spokesperson said the slain persons were involved in various terrorism activities throughout the province. One key member of the banned outfit namely Zehri had a Rs5 million bounty on his head. He was also wanted in attacks on security forces and killing of Hazaras.
A large cache of arms and ammunitions including a SMG rifle, three pistols, 5kgs of explosives being used in IED making, remote controls, detonators and two motorcycles were also recovered from their possession.
The terrorists were planning to attack security installations in the provincial capital and had plans to sabotage a plane, confirmed the CTD spokesperson, adding that three suspected terrorists managed to escape and raids were being carried out for their timely arrest.
Man killed in Panjgur
At least one person was killed and two wounded by police on Tuesday for not stopping at a police checkpoint in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.
According to police, the suspected culprits riding on a motorcycle were signaled to stop at a checkpoint during snap checking in Essai Minol area but refused to do so. The ensued chase by the police, during which they opened fire at the motorcycle, resulted in the killing of one man identified as Sajid whereas the Waheed and Bilal were injured.
Published in The Express Tribune, April 14th, 2021.
