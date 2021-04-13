4 Terrorists killed in Kachi , Balochistan - April 2021 .

CTD kills 4 suspected terrorists in Kachi

April 14, 2021

At least four suspected terrorists were killed by the Counter Terrorism Department during an intelligence based operation in Balochistan’s Kachi district on Tuesday.

According to CTD Spokesperson, a major terror plot by Lashker-e-Jhangvi, a banned terror outfit was thwarted by CTD officials in the mountainous area of Bolan.

During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and alleged terrorists, resulting in the killing of Akram Zehri, Ahmedullah, Sikandar and Shahdi Khan.

The CTD spokesperson said the slain persons were involved in various terrorism activities throughout the province. One key member of the banned outfit namely Zehri had a Rs5 million bounty on his head. He was also wanted in attacks on security forces and killing of Hazaras