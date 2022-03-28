What's new

4 Terrorists killed in an IBO in North Waziristan - March 2022 .

Four terrorists killed during IBO in North Waziristan District

March 28, 2022
8889569241648476474.jpg

(File Photo)
Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Jhallar Fort of North Waziristan District and killed four terrorists in an intense exchange of fire.
During the operation, conducted on Sunday night, one terrorist has been identified as Zar Saad Ullah while identification of remaining terrorists is in progress. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Great! But can we please get the army to deal with the traitors sitting in politics doing much more harm to our country than these small rats? Sorry to be off topic.
 

