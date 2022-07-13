4 Terrorists killed by SF's in an Operation ( 1st Operation of 13th July ) in N Waziristan | July 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Army troops kill four terrorists in North Waziristan
July 13, 2022
File Photo
Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.
During exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
