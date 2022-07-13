What's new

4 Terrorists killed by SF's in an Operation ( 1st Operation of 13th July ) in N Waziristan | July 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,595
6
6,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547131722390818816


Pakistan Army troops kill four terrorists in North Waziristan

July 13, 2022
6581801861657698648.jpg

File Photo
Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.
During exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547122464400052224



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547065504287825922


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547092235371642880



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547102516826996736



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547101006747602945
 
Last edited:
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
3,001
-5
3,545
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
@PanzerKiel there is a nice chap on Twitter who has infiltrated such fellows trying to cross over the border from AFG and reports their locations too with great accuracy do check him out also he gathers info on BLA cell movements as well with pictures of course.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545685174112976896

Jf-17 block 3 said:
Great!

Kill all the khawarij dogs

Now these guys next:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545685174112976896
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546806959814447110
Click to expand...
What a coincidence.
 
T4Tango

T4Tango

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 11, 2021
89
0
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
4,269
0
6,443
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Army is giving them time to regroup, as they always do... All those drones should be flying 24/7 finding Terrorists locations and dropping a bomb on them, don't let them regroup and recruit, hit them hard and finish them once and for all but its fools dream.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
3 ISKP Terrorists Incl Commander killed in an IBO in N Waziristan , KP , Pakistan | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
530
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
3 Terrorists killed in an Operation in Mastung , Balochistan | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
378
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
4 Terrorists killed in an IBO in North Waziristan - March 2022 .
Replies
2
Views
416
Mugen
Mugen
Pakistan Ka Beta
6 Terrorists arrested from different cities of Punjab | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
285
IceCold
IceCold
Pakistan Ka Beta
2 Terrorists killed in an IBO in DI Khan , KP , Pakistan | June 2022 .
Replies
11
Views
448
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom